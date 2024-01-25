When did Clare and Cameron from Married at First Sight split? Details explored

Clare and Cameron from Married At First Sight decided to divorce each other in episode 11, Taking It Day By Day, released on January 3, 2024. The couple announced their separation at the group’s one-month anniversary dinner. Notably, Clare and Cameron became the third failed pairing out of the five original couples.

Michael was left stranded at the altar by his mystery runaway bride whose identity has been kept hidden from the cameras. Meanwhile, Lauren and Orion parted ways shortly after moving in together. They were married for only 13 days when their disagreements about intimacy put an end to their experimental relationship.

Following suit came the separation of Clare and Cameron, owing to a lack of s*xual attraction and differing views on family and religion.

Married At First Sight stars Clare and Cameron called it quits just a few days after their marriage

The Married At First Sight couple publicly announced their split in episode 11. Cameron moved out of their shared apartment to stop himself from getting attached to Clare when it became clear to them that their relationship wouldn’t last long.

The pair reunited at the one-month anniversary dinner, where Cameron told Clare:

“On the count of three, say if you want a divorce or you want to keep trying.”

They both chose “divorce” leaving the remaining couples at the Rouge Wine Bar in Greenwood Village shocked and uncomfortable. However, during the episode, Clare and Cameron revealed they did not regret the time they had spent together.

In fact, they returned to their shared apartment that same night to look at the photo album of their short-lived wedding.

Married At First Sight star Cameron’s heart condition

In episode 12, released on January 10, Cameron was shown to have developed a heart condition. He told the cameras he needed to undergo surgery to fix his irregular heartbeat:

“I’ve developed a heart condition. The doctors don’t really have much to say other than I’m going to need a procedure done on my heart.”

In a confessional, he also wondered:

“Did the stress of my separation from Clare lead to this heart problem? Um, it was probably something that was going to happen, maybe it accelerated it.”

Clare appeared distraught upon learning Cameron’s health condition but she later confirmed they weren’t in contact with each other.

Clare and Cameron’s intimacy issues on Married At First Sight

In episode 6, Clare was seen seeking advice on how to get more intimate with her husband. She admitted to cast members Becca, Emily, and Lauren that she and Cameron aren’t physically affectionate.

Clare spoke at length about how she struggled with intimacy in the past because the men she dated weren’t willing to show her off in public or hold her hands.

“I think that I'm used to that. So for me, it's not the weirdest thing, but when I see you guys, I'm like, well, it is kind of weird. The attraction that you all have with your partners was immediate."

Being straightforward about their intimacy struggles, Clare disclosed:

“We have not kissed nor cuddled.”

Meanwhile, Cameron told his male co-stars:

“I think she (Clare) is very attractive while we aren't the most intimate people yet. I'm very much looking forward to us getting there.”

With Decision Day only weeks away, there’s still scope left for the couple to reconcile but it seems unlikely at the moment.

Married At First Sight airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

