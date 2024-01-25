Here is everything we know so far about Married at First Sight star Michael’s wife

For the first time in Married At First Sight history, viewers witnessed a runaway bride, leaving groom Michael stranded in the explosive October 2023 premiere of season 17. He stood at the altar preparing to meet his future wife for the first time and a mystery woman in a beautiful white gown approached him in the first episode.

Family and friends looked on as the bride walked down the aisle and made her way to Michael. Viewers weren’t shown her face but Michael commented she was “beautiful.” In a shocking twist, the bride was then heard telling him:

“I don’t think I can do this.”

She walked away and the ceremony came to an abrupt end, leaving everyone in shock.

After starting season 17 on a rocky note, now Michael is giving the blind wedding another shot on Married At First Sight. Chloe Brown, a new potential partner for Michael, joined the show in episode 12, released on January 10. The two were married in episode 14.

Who is Married at First Sight star Michael’s wife?

Chloe, a Senior Director of Development, spoke at length about why she was interested in taking part in the marriage experiment in front of the camera in episode 12. The 39-year-old stated:

“If you asked me in my early 20s what I wanted in a man, what I wanted then and what I want now are two completely different things. I have an opportunity to do something I've never imagined in my life doing ever, really thinking about being married at first sight!”

A hopeless romantic, Chloe claimed she signed up for the show after being fed up with the emotionally unavailable men she had met in her life:

“I'm that person that for my whole life, I wanted to exude this very specific image of being super successful and super capable and able to take on the world and didn't need anybody. I think that's why I ended up being in the relationships with the men that I was in because they were perfect on paper.”

She added:

“I just think that now, to be at this place, it just makes sense. And if it all comes to fruition, I feel like we’re gonna have one heck of a story when we're 90 looking back on our lives.”

When viewers first saw Chloe on Married At First Sight, she was excited to walk down the aisle to meet her unknown husband-to-be. However, she wasn't told beforehand that Michael had been left at the altar before.

Episode 14, released on January 24, saw Michael in a pink suit, waiting for Chloe to walk down the aisle. Celebrating their wedding alongside other couples, Chloe said:

“I think I found my match the second I saw that pink suit. We’re going to have a lot of fun getting to know each other.”

Other cast members cheered on for the new couple as they kick-started their experimental journey together. In a confessional, an excited Michael told the cameras:

“It feels awesome to have that positive momentum to start. I had hoped to see someone who is excited, see someone who is optimistic and at least get a sense that they’re attracted to me. I feel like I got all three of those.”

What did Married at First Sight star Michael say about his runaway bride?

In a previous episode, Michael spoke about his first wedding day to the other couples on the show:

“You know, wedding day comes around and she comes down, she pauses for a moment and then essentially states that she doesn't want to marry a stranger."

He revealed that he and the mystery bride did not get a chance to talk as she only left behind a note, which was their real contract. Michael also stated that he doesn’t feel entitled to receive an apology from the runaway bride:

“I don't need it. I'm not entitled to an apology. You don't need to apologize to me for making a decision that you feel is best for you."

Married At First Sight airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

