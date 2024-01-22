Married at First Sight season 17 episode 14: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Married at First Sight season 17 episode 14 is set to air on Wednesday, January 24, at 8 pm ET. Titled New Groom, Who Dis?, the installment will introduce Michael, a man given a second opportunity at love after being initially rejected on his wedding day. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“After getting jilted at the altar the first time, one groom gets an historic second chance to be Married at First Sight, but will his new bride also refuse to say “I do”? Or will the drama between the other couples ruin what could have been a happy day?”

Now paired with a new match, Michael’s story promises surprising twists. Meanwhile, updates on established couples from this season will offer insight into how their own journeys are unfolding.

With hearts on the line and deep connections forming, the episode appears primed to capture audiences with raw and relatable moments grounded in the pursuit of romantic bonds.

Married at First Sight tests fate with groom's second chance at altar

Release date and timings

Married at First Sight season 17, episode 14, is creating ripples of excitement as its release approaches on Wednesday, January 24, at the prime time of 8 pm ET. The episode is all about the conversations it sparks, which is why the After Party segment, airing at 10:30 pm ET, is equally anticipated.

For eager fans across the globe, the list of episodes’ airing times in different time zones is as follows:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 2 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Moscow Time (MSK): 4 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 9 am, Thursday, January 25, 2024

What to expect in Married at First Sight?

As the title New Groom, Who Dis? suggests, this episode of Married at First Sight is anything but ordinary. The spotlight is on Michael Shiakallis, who faces the prospect of marriage once again after a heart-wrenching experience at the altar. This time, his potential partner is Chloe Brown, a newcomer to his life and the show.

The central question keeping viewers on the edge of their seats is whether Chloe will proceed with the marriage or if the shadows of the past will influence her decision at the crucial moment. The episode teases the possibility of a second rejection, adding a layer of suspense and emotional complexity to the narrative.

However, the episode’s intrigue doesn’t stop with Michael and Chloe. The dynamics between the other participating couples add a rich backdrop to the main storyline. As these couples navigate their relationships, their challenges, triumphs, and interactions contribute to the theme of the episode.

Where to watch Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight ensures viewers have multiple avenues to catch this much-awaited episode. Traditional viewers can watch the episode on Lifetime’s official website. For those who prefer streaming, options abound with episodes available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Subscribers to Frndly TV’s streaming packages, Philo and Sling TV, can also catch the episode live. Post-broadcast, the episode will be accessible on-demand for viewers who prefer watching at their convenience.

Furthermore, fans looking to catch up on previous seasons or rewatch older episodes can turn to Netflix and Hulu, ensuring they’re fully up to date with every twist and turn of the show.

Cast dynamics

The cast of Married at First Sight season 17, episode 14, is as diverse in their experiences as they are united in their quest for love. Michael Shiakallis’s story of resilience and hope is at the forefront, but the narratives of Emily Balch, Brennan Shoykhet, Becca Haley, and Austin R add depth to the episode.

These couples, each at different stages in their relationships, offer viewers a mirror to the myriad ways in which individuals navigate the waters of marriage and partnership.

While the finale is just three weeks away, viewers can continue to watch the new drama unfold in the lives of the couples on Married At First Sight every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.