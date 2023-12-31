Are Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer from Married At First Sight season 10 still together? Relationship updates

People pick life partners to marry after knowing them well, but not on Married At First Sight. Strangers are set up by relationship experts on the reality TV show, and they are expected to take a leap of faith by marrying them unseen. The spouses go on a honeymoon trip and share a common living space for eight weeks.

On Decision Day, the pairs must finalize if they wish to stay married or get a divorce. While some relationships dissolve shortly after the honeymoon phase, some emerge to stick together. One Married At First Sight couple that fits the latter description is Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer.

Four years have passed since their union, and the duo is still happily married. They’ve expanded their family and have become proud parents to a son.

Relationship status of Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer from Married At First Sight season 10

In 2020, MAFS viewers watched Jessica and Austin meet for the first time at the wedding altar and say, "I do." In the following weeks, Lifetime cameras followed the newlyweds as they embarked on a honeymoon trip together. The duo bonded with each other and their families and considered if they could truly live happily ever after.

Austin Hurd, a Network technician by profession, had a drama-free journey on the show with Jessica Sturder, a Nurse manager. The pair took a leap of faith and decided to remain married on decision day. Their relationship has only grown stronger since. The couple welcomed their first son, Westin Paul, in November 2021.

Subsequently, Jessica also marked the special milestone by revealing the face of her little munchkin on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, the mother of one wrote:

“The last few days have been a blur and it's crazy this little man is ours! Welcome Westin Paul, we are so in love with you. We are all healthy and adjusting! As exhausting as these first few days have been the snuggles really do make it all worth it.”

In August 2023, Jessica and Austin celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary together. On the special occasion, Jessica penned a loving note for her husband on Instagram that read:

“Happy 4-year Anniversary Austin Hurd. It still doesn't feel real that I met you as a complete stranger on our wedding day. I wouldn't change any of it.”

Jessica keeps sharing secrets about their successful marriage on Instagram. The Married At First Sight star gives equal credit to Austin for their relationship. In one instance, Jessica shared:

"People often comment that we're the ‘perfect couple’ and while we appreciate the support and kind words we're not perfect. Marriage and love takes work but we're learning together and trying to have fun at it. Thank you Austin Hurd for going through this journey."

Notably, all the other couples from Married At First Sight season 10 have either annulled their marriages or are divorced. Austin and Jessica are the pair from the season whose bond has culminated into a beautiful marriage.

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight premiered season 17 in October 2023. In the ongoing season, the five couples who wed unseen are Becca-Austin, Brennan-Emily, Clare-Cameron, Lauren-Orion, and Chloe-Michael. Among them, Lauren and Orion asked for a divorce soon after returning from their honeymoon.

The release date of Decision Day isn’t revealed, but it is expected to take place in April 2024. Viewers can keep up with the drama of the latest season every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.