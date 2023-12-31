When did Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo from Married At First Sight break up? Details explored

Married at First Sight has all the drama and relationship trouble that has viewers hooked on their television screens. The show's format entails singletons marrying their potential life partners at the first meeting. After they wed as strangers, the spouses head out on a honeymoon and subsequently move in together.

Finally, they are expected to decide between divorce or happily ever after. Married At First Sight 13 couple Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo also took a leap of faith to say yes to the experiment. Although they had a rocky journey, the duo decided to stay together on Decision Day.

When the couple appeared on the show’s reunion episode, they admitted to breaking up several weeks after Decision Day but later got back together. They had plans to move back in again before they ultimately announced their split in December 2021.

When did Married At First Sight 13 couple Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo break up?

Hailing from Houston, Rachel signed up for Married At First Sight, intending to find her forever love. A special education evaluator by profession, the cast member suffered from anxiety surrounding marriages owing to her parent's divorce. Additionally, she also carried the baggage of her previous relationship, where she was cheated on by her ex.

Rachel looked for a reliable partner to spend her life with. On the other hand, Jose, a NASA mission control specialist from Texas, was dubbed a perfectionist on the show. With unrealistically high standards, the man encountered trouble finding Mrs. Right, which brought him to MAFS.

Relationship experts had high hopes for ambitious Jose and responsible Rachel to end up together, but things didn’t pan out that way for the pair. After a tumultuous start, the duo fought multiple times throughout their journey on the reality TV show. One of the most dramatic fights saw Jose locking Rachel out of their house.

The angry reaction came after the Houston native called Jose by her ex’s name. It didn’t go down well with the husband, who yelled and cursed at her. Even after the aggressive reaction, the duo worked together to resolve most of their issues and decided to stay together on Decision Day. However, the couple ultimately called it quits for each other.

What happened to Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo after Married At First Sight 13?

Rachel and Jose have moved on in their lives. The Houston native regularly posts on Instagram about her daily life and outings with friends and family. She maintains a cordial relationship with her MAFS cast members and continues to hang out with them. She still appears to be single. While opening up about her experimental marriage journey on Instagram, Rachel said:

"My Married At First Sight TV journey comes to an end… for now? No more cameras no more interviews. I cried that day because I realized I was part of something incredible that not many people will experience. I’ve managed to meet some amazing people that I will never forget." She said.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in making this experience an unforgettable one, including all the brave souls who decided to take this leap into a legally binding marriage.” She continued.

Jose’s Instagram profile offers a look at his frequent NASA updates. The Texas native summed up his MAFS journey on Instagram, stating:

“My guys! Season 13 will forever be the most memorable and exciting journey I’ve ever embarked on in my entire life. The relationships and people throughout this process will never be forgotten. We share something that can’t be replaced. Cheers to our future endeavours.”

Notably, none of the couples from season 13 have remained married.

The show premiered its 17th season in October 2023, and viewers can watch new episodes of Married At First Sight every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.