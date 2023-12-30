When did Haley Harris and Jacob Harder from Married At First Sight break up? Details explored

The 17th season of Married At First Sight is perhaps the most dramatic one yet. The popular reality TV show, which airs on Lifetime in the US, premiered on October 18, 2023, in a brand new city: Denver, Colorado. The series follows the life of singletons who marry potential life partners selected by a group of relationship experts.

Their experimental wedding lasts for eight weeks, during which the spouses also spend quality time on a honeymoon trip together. Moreover, the couples are joined by relationship experts who provide professional advice and examine their compatibility throughout the season. By the end of the social experiment, the pairs are made to decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce on the final day.

Every season witnesses the participation of new singletons, but one couple who managed to steal the limelight during their stay was Haley and Jacob from season 12. While experts had high hopes for the IT analyst and the account executive, their relationship didn’t last long.

When did Married At First Sight season 12 couple Haley and Jacob break up?

Haley and Jacob met at the altar in hopes of finding their forever after, but things did not pan out that way for the couple. Their personality and age difference became the contributing factors in the couple’s separation. Though they seemed intimate during the Las Vegas honeymoon segment, their incompatibility thereafter led to the downfall of the experimental marriage.

After the honeymoon, Haley began experiencing difficulty in feeling physical attraction toward Jacob. Meanwhile, the husband struggled to communicate with Haley and also felt rejected at times. Notably, she had been single for a decade and didn’t indulge in making time for relationships for the sake of her career.

Throughout the season, the couple struggled to connect and eventually decided to get a divorce on the final day.

What happened to Haley and Jacob after Married At First Sight season 12?

After the show, the duo were happy to move on in their lives. Jacob still happens to be a quirky corgi-loving human, who frequently takes his dogs out for walks. His Instagram profile is a testimony to his love for furry companions and he still appears to be single.

After his stint on Married At First Sight 12, Jacob gained significant traction on Instagram for his online feud with co-contestant Chris Williams.

The duo even challenged each other to a box matching after exchanging a barrage of insults.

Meanwhile, Haley regularly posts on Instagram about her daily life and outings with friends and family. She has become an aunt and often goes on trips.

Who is still together from Married At First Sight season 12?

From season 12, Vincent and Briana are the only couple who have stayed married. The duo welcomed their first daughter, Aury Bella, in January 2023.

In season 17, the five couples to say “I do” are Brennan-Emily, Lauren-Orion, Becca-Austin, Clare-Cameron, and Chloe-Michael. Notably, Lauren and Orion asked for a divorce soon after returning from the honeymoon. The decision day for the rest is expected to take place in April 2024.

Such is the popularity of the show that it has led to several spin-offs, including Married At First Sight: The First Year, Couples Cam, Honeymoon Island, and more.

Those interested can watch the new drama unfold on season 17 exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.