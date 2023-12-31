Have Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice from Married At First Sight broken up? Details explored

Couples in real life tend to keenly examine their life partners before deciding to tie the knot, but things happen differently on Married At First Sight. Two strangers who know nothing about each other are set up by relationship experts. They take a leap of faith and legally marry at their first meeting.

What unfolds later is the dramatic journey of an experimental wedding, which includes the spouses going on a honeymoon trip. Once they return, the pair must decide if they want to stick together or get divorced. Every season witnesses the participation of new singletons, but one couple who remains vivid in the minds of viewers is Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice.

While experts had high hopes for Mindy, the figure skating coach, and Zach, the fitness professional, their relationship didn’t last long, and they ended up getting a divorce.

Relationship status of Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice from Married At First Sight

Mindy and Zach met at the altar in hopes of finding forever after, but things did not pan out that way for the ex-couple. Their marriage didn’t gain momentum on Married At First Sight season 10, as Zach chose not to move into a shared apartment with Mindy. The husband seemed closed off throughout their journey, which made it difficult for the pair to connect.

The bond was at odds, and Mindy believed Zach was treating her like a friend. Initially, Zach clarified that he wished their friendship to grow before they dive deeper into the marriage bond. However, he later admitted to feeling attracted to Mindy. What made the pair grow apart was Zach’s flirtatious antics with one of his wife’s friends.

After the turbulent bonding, it didn’t come as a surprise to viewers when the pair chose to divorce on decision day.

What happened to Mindy and Zach after Married At First Sight season 10?

The pair have been happy to move on in their lives after the show. Zach happens to be a dog-loving owner who regularly shares glimpses of his bonding with his furry companions on social media.

He still appears to be single, but he has dedicated his life to fitness.

On the other hand, Mindy has found a new love in her life. She frequently updates her followers with the whereabouts of her personal life, which includes going on a trip with her boyfriend. In July 2023, the Married At First Sight star shared on Instagram about being confident in her new relationship. The couple stated,

“We’ve taken enough time for ourselves and have done a lot of relationship building to get to the point where we are feeling confident about our potential, as well as feeling comfortable sharing more of our relationship in this way.”

Notably, Mindy isn’t only exceeding in love but is also aiming high when it comes to her career. She recently became a data scientist and announced her professional milestone on social media writing,

“Been laying low, but aiming high! Decided to take a huge leap of faith last year (don’t worry, didn’t marry another stranger) and explored a brand new career field for me. Not knowing how this was going to go, I kept my journey private, but now can officially say I’ve made it. She’s a beach bummin’ data scientist folks.”

Who is still together from Married At First Sight season 10?

Most of the couples from Married At First Sight season 10 have either annulled their marriages or are divorced, except Austin and Jessica. Austin Hurd, the network technician, had a drama-free journey on the show with Jessica Sturder, a nurse manager.

The pair took a leap of faith and decided to remain married on decision day. Their relationship has only grown stronger since. The couple welcomed their first son, Westin Paul, in November 2021.

In August 2023, Jessica and Austing celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary. On the special occasion, Jessica penned a loving note for her husband on Instagram that read:

“Happy 4-year Anniversary Austin Hurd. It still doesn't feel real that I met you as a complete stranger on our wedding day. I wouldn't change any of it.”

Married At First Sight premiered its season 17 in October 2023. New episodes of the reality TV show air every Wednesday exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.