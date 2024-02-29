Married at First Sight: Fans think Brennan "needs to get slapped" 

Married at First Sight Denver aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Emily discover that her husband, Brennan went on a date with a woman.

While the episode started on a good note for the couple, who became closer after Emily's recent accident, things soured when Clare told the female cast member that her husband had been going on dates behind her back and asked Cameron to go on a double date.

A heartbroken Emily confronted Brennan about the same and the two got into an ugly fight at dinner. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slam Brennan online. One person, @ItsmeTahirah wrote on X:

"Brennan is a butthole! He needs to get slapped!"

Married at First Sight fans are furious at Brennan

Married at First Sight season 17 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday. During the segment, Emily discovered that her husband, Brennan, had been seeing other women behind her back.

The cast member had made reservations for the two of them for dinner because she felt things had been very heavy since the accident, but things took a turn when Brennan told her he saw her as more of a friend than a romantic partner.

While Brennan noted that his actions were loud enough, he stated that he should have been clearer. Emily was upset by his words and told him that she was open and clear about what she wanted.

When she brought up their honeymoon and the accident, the Married at First Sight Denver cast member's reply confused Emily.

"If I didn't listen to you, you wouldn't have almost died," he said.

Brennan noted that they wouldn't have been out and Emily wouldn't have met with an accident. He added that it wasn't worth almost losing his wife to try and make things work. The cast member went on to list Emily's red flags and called her a 'negative person'. He blamed her for ruining Michael and Chloe's vows.

This prompted Emily to tearfully leave the table.

"He thinks that I'm negative. Am I overreacting? Like, is that not like the most f*cking worst dig anyone could ever say?" she told the cameras.

She later returned to the table and asked him what else he thought of her. The Married at First Sight season 17 star was hesitant and told her that he didn't want to hurt her feelings. He eventually added that she had changed into someone more positive after the accident.

Later in the episode, Emily met Clare. who told her that she heard through the rumor mill that her husband was going on dates behind her back. The cast member was heartbroken and confronted her husband about it over Facetime.

"I've feel like you've cared so much about yourself and reputation in this and did something stupid, honestly, I just don't understand, like why would you do something so dumb?"

When Brennan told her that he was joking about going on a double date with Cameron, she slammed him for not being accountable. He then once again brought up the ATV accident and noted that he saved her life.

Married at First Sight fans were enraged by Brennan's behavior and slammed him online.

Brennan eventually told the cast member that he would come by to collect his things and move out. He told her that there was no reasoning with her and that he would see her on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight season 17 will return next week with another episode.