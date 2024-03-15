Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7: Lauren Sorrentino announces birth of third child in episode 6

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 14, 2024 on MTV. During the segment, Mike Sorrentino's wife, Lauren, came along with their first-born son Romeo Reign at the shore house. Lauren said that she wasn't sure when her husband would be back and wanted to surprise him. She then pulled out a onesie from her bag which revealed the big news.

Lauren said:

"Mommy's having a 3rd Situation."

The entire cast was elated and cheered for the Sorrentino family and congratulated them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members Mike and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed third baby in March 2024

In episode 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, Lauren surprised her husband, Mike Sorrentino, by revealing the birth of their third child. One of the cast mates, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, noted that she was extremely happy that the couple was going to join the "third baby" group." She added that the Lauren and Mike had "beautiful babies" and were amazing parents.

Mike told the cameras that his heart would be "more full." The MTV star added that he always wanted to have this big traditional Italian family.

"That's what I stand for, we worked hard, you know what I'm saying? for this, you know. I'm so happy right now. I mean, there were times that were very dark and one would think that 'you're not going to make it out of that darkness' and now you're looking at soon-to-be Situation, family of five."

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member married the MTV alum in 2018 not too long before he was sent to prison for tax evasion. The duo announced that they were pregnant with their first child, Romeo Reign in May 2021, a year after he finished serving his sentence.

Two years after their first born, Mike and Lauren welcomed their first daughter, Mia Bella Elizabeth into the world. In September 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child.

The MTV stars were blessed with Luna Lucia Sorrentino on March 6, 2024. The couple shared beautiful pictures of their youngest daughter on Instagram.

When Jersey Shore was revived in 2018, before Mike became a father, he spoke to E! Daily Pop about his children watching the reality show. At the time, he noted that the first series that he was going to show to his son Romeo would be Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, since it marked his "comeback." However, he added that his son would not be allowed to watch the original MTV show until he was 18 years old.

In the same interview, the season 7 cast member noted that he could see his children and those of other cast members having their own Jersey Shore spin-off. Mike said:

"I think that's gonna happen, We're on that road right now. All these kids, which are our nephews, they all have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media and they're like 5 and 6 years old - so imagine when they're 18 to 20 years old."

Latest episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are available to stream on MTV.