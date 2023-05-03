Who is Jesse Sullivan? Age and all about Francesca Farago's fiance as Too Hot to Handle star gets engaged

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan recently got engaged. Sullivan is a TikTok star who has accumulated more than 2 million fans on the platform. Farago revealed the news of her engagement on Instagram and posted a few pictures. The caption stated:

"We're engaged. A glimpse into the most magical night ever. Obsessed with our family.. what is life!!"

The first photo featured Farago flaunting her engagement ring to the camera, while another showed Sullivan kissing Farago. The fourth picture featured Francesca and Jesse kissing on the lips, while another photo showed Sullivan holding Farago from the back.

The final picture gave a glimpse of the proposal site, which was decorated with candles. The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from Francesca Farago's fans and followers.

Francesca Farago's fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, is a popular face on TikTok

Born on August 19, 1989, Jesse Sullivan is a TikTok star, and he has been active on the platform for a long time with around 2.8 million followers. His posts have received more than 125 million likes.

Sullivan's TikTok videos have featured his experience of being transgender, which includes post-operation checks, identity affirmations, and responding to hateful comments. He has also openly addressed his experience as a teenage parent.

Sullivan got pregnant when he was in high school and was still working to raise the child, which helped him realize his gender identity. He has shared a strong bond with his child, named Arlo, over the years. Jesse came out on Halloween 2019, and he also shared an Instagram post at the time that stated:

"I would like to take this spooky day to announce I officially started testosterone I'm order to transition. It's been a long road to get to his point, but I got this angel by my side and I've never felt more excited/relieved. Happy Halloween."

He also appeared in a documentary titled My Transparent Life, which was released in 2022. He even spoke about his experience of being transgender and being a perfect parent to his kid.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's relationship timeline

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan have been romantically linked since 2022 (Image via jessesulli/Instagram)

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan dated for a brief period in 2021 but separated soon after as Farago was busy with The Perfect Match. However, Francesca contacted Jesse when the show was over, as she was assured about the man she wanted in her life.

The duo then went together to Coachella 2022 with Jesse's child, Arlo. The trip helped Farago and Sullivan strengthen their relationship, and several videos from the event were also shared on TikTok.

In June 2022, Arlo asked the pair on their podcast whether they were dating, and Francesca jokingly agreed to the same. Francesca hinted in one of her TikTok videos that she wanted to get engaged and was waiting for Sullivan to propose to her.

Farago then organized a party for Sullivan on the occasion of his 30th birthday. Jesse then posted a video compilation of his best moments with Francesca in September 2022. In January 2023, Sullivan began designing an engagement ring inspired by Jackie Kennedy and was spotted with Farago on the red carpet of a few events.

Francesca Farago is known for her appearance on the Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle. She is also the founder of swimwear brand Farago the Label.

