Ghana-based TikTok star Ahoufe Abrantie passed away on March 30 at his apartment in Kumasi. He was popularly known as Tupac. He was doing a live video on TikTok prior to his death.

Various news outlets, including Yen News, confirmed the news of his demise. A cause of death has not been revealed as yet, but there have been a few reports of him dying from a short undisclosed illness.

Jay Bhad, Kumasi-based rapper and member of the Asakaa Boys, posted a video of Ahuofe on Twitter with the caption:

"Life too short, rest well Ahoufe, you gone (sic) be miss 4ever."

Popular businesswoman and civil rights advocate Modupe Jessica Bewaji also expressed her grief on Facebook by posting a collage of three pictures featuring Ahoufe Abrantie and writing:

"I only started watching his videos like 3 days ago but the guy is really funny! In his videos, he is always acting like Tupac and always playing his songs. May his soul Rest In Peace. Ghanaian 'Tupac' TikToker, Ahuofe, Is Dead."

Ahoufe Abrantie was a well-known personality on TikTok

Ahoufe Abrantie gained recognition as a TikTok star, and his videos featured him imitating the late rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur.

Abrantie was a popular face in Africa and was clean-shaven with silver studs on his ears. Although his face was similar to Shakur, he kept a mustache and a small goatee. He also used to wear a nose ring alongside drap chains on his neck and a red bandana tied in a knot on his forehead.

Even his style of recording videos flaunting his bare torso was a lot like Tupac's.

Abrantie successfully accumulated around 3.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted around 217 videos, all of which received more than 30 million views.

He started his TikTok career in 2020 with short videos and slowly gained recognition for his humorous content that frequently featured his friends and family members.

Abrantie was also active on Instagram, with around 611,000 followers and 549 posts that mostly featured his TikTok videos. He became a popular face on social media platforms a few months ago.

Ahoufe's real name was Nana Adjei Boateng, and he was born on May 9, 2000. The Kumasi, Ghana native was raised in the Ashanti Region and enrolled at Osei Tutu Senior High School. He then pursued his graduation in Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Although he was a popular personality, he never revealed anything about his personal life, and it remains unknown if he was romantically linked to anyone before his death.

