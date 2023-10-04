Taylor Swift out with Joe Jonas' ex Sophie Turner to support Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Jets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town as people speculate about their relationship, which has not been confirmed (or denied) by either party yet. Amid the speculation, Taylor invited some of her friends, including Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and others, to join her at the Chiefs vs. Jets game that took place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift was spotted with Sophie Turner. According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift is letting Turner stay in her NYC apartment, while she deals with her divorce and parental rights troubles with soon-to-be ex-husband Joe Jonas. She has two daughters named Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, with Jonas.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift is one of Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriends.

Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively: Star-studded Chiefs vs. Jets game

All of this started when Travis Kelce revealed that he was a Swiftie and tried to send his number to Taylor Swift via a friendship band but failed to get it to her. He revealed this info on his brother Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights" on the July 26, 2023 episode.

After the win of the Chiefs-Bears game, Travis Kelce was at another game in which the Chiefs played against the Jets, with Kelce's Chiefs team winning the match with 23 points. The game took place at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, where both teams were excited to have Taylor Swift in attendance. Taylor already performed 3 of her top performed musical concerts in this same stadium in May 2023.

Jets player C.J. Uzomah told the New York Post about a killer game performance they wanted to give like Taylor once performed her musical concert in the same stadium:

"She performed really, really well at the MetLife, and I think it's time for us to perform really, really well at MetLife, too."

With so much excitement from everyone, Taylor Swift showed up for the game with her friends' gang, including Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Antoni from Queer Eye, to watch Travis Kelce's game. According to Page Six, Before that on Saturday, Taylor Swift had a girls' night with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, at Emilio's Ballato.

How did this Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumor spark?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship rumor left many wondering if it's even real. Ever since her appearance at the Chiefs' game, the singer's fans and football lovers are hooked on the new romance in town.

The couple was even seen leaving that game together in Kelce's convertible by Billboard. This looked like a romantic book turned into reality, and fans all over social media were already rooting for the couple. But nothing is concrete still.

Travis Kelce is already in a reality show titled "Kelce," which showcases the player's real life. He also appears on his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, where he refrained from saying anything about this relationship:

"She's not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out. Like you said on that Thursday night game, I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,"

Taylor's appearance in the game had positive results for the Chiefs, as the Fox channel gained more than 24 million viewers, and Chiefs merchandise was sold out which termed as Swifte Effect by KSNT 27 News. Unless or until the rumor is confirmed to be fact by both parties, fans have to wait for solid information.