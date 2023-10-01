IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes joins Taylor Swift's group dinner with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner in New York

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted in New York with Sophie Turner and Blake Lively as they stepped out to have dinner in the city. Taylor Swift was famously seen at the last Chiefs game with Travis Kelce's mother and probably had some time to catch up with Brittany Mahomes as well. They seem to be continuing their association as Kansas City visit the Big Apple for their upcoming game.

Photographs of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes might be in attendance at MetLife Stadium, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner to join?

Brittany Mahomes regularly accompanies her husband, Patrick Mahomes, whenever he is playing. And Taylor Swift might want to attend another game at Travis Kelce's invitation following on from her attendance at Arrowhead last week. Considering that, it makes sense for them to be in the city as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets today at the MetLife Stadium.

The game was supposed to be a star billing in primetime for Sunday Night Football with Aaron Rodgers expected to battle Patrick Mahomes. However, the Jets quarterback went down against the Buffalo Bills and is slated to miss the season. As his replacement, Zach Wilson is expected to remain the starter and that immediately shifts the match in favor of the Chiefs.

In a weird quirk of fate, Patrick Mahomes has never played in New York before. This will be his first professional visit to the MetLife stadium and he will be looking to build on their outstanding performance last week against the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing opening day loss against the Detroit Lions, when Travis Kelce was unavailable, the Super Bowl champions have rebounded to reach a 2-1 record.

The Jets, however, are trending in the opposite direction. They snatched a victory in overtime in the opening game of the season. Since then, they have been convincingly defeated in both their following games and now sit at a 1-2 record. Aaron Rodgers' injury has not only deprived them of an elite quarterback, it also deprives the fans of a game between him and Mahomes, who have never faced each other in a competitive football match.

Even though they are on the road, the Chiefs will be the favorites for this game. The Jets were already up against it and it might be about to become even harder.