7 ‘Game of Thrones’ character deaths that had a massive impact on the show’s plotline

Originating from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series developed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the show features a vast ensemble cast and interwoven storylines centered on power, survival, and legacy.

Game of Thrones follows three major arcs: the battle for the Iron Throne of Westeros among rival noble houses, the journey of the last Targaryen heir in exile seeking to reclaim the throne, and the struggles of the Night’s Watch as they guard the realm from looming threats beyond the northern Wall.

Throughout its eight seasons, Game of Thrones featured several major character deaths that shifted alliances and reshaped the struggle for power in Westeros. Here is a list of seven Game of Thrones character deaths that had a massive impact on the show’s plotline.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Robb Stark

Robb Stark's murder drove the plot to its lowest point (Image via Hulu)

Eddard’s execution was a devastating blow, yet his eldest son still commanded a vast army and claimed victory in every battle. It seemed like the perfect setup for a classic hero’s arc, where the son avenges his father and restores peace to the realm. But Martin thrives on overturning expectations.

Much like Robert before him, Robb faltered in the political game, making critical mistakes that alienated his allies. These betrayals eventually drove them into Tywin’s camp, culminating in the massacre of Robb and his forces at the infamous Red Wedding.

Robb’s murder was the twist that plunged the story into its darkest point. With his fall, the Starks lost their strongest hope for vengeance, opening the door for Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) to seize power as Warden of the North, ushering in more brutality.

His death also left Sansa in greater peril; with the world believing her brothers were gone, she became the pivotal figure in securing a new Stark dynasty.

Even years after the series ended, the Red Wedding remains one of the most recognized moments in television, with a significant impact on the storyline.

2) Eddard Stark

Eddard Stark's death ended Stark-Lannister peace (Image via Hulu)

After Littlefinger’s betrayal and the slaughter of his men, Eddard was cast into the Black Cells to waste away in the dark.

Once Robb Stark (Richard Madden) rose in rebellion, Varys persuaded Eddard to sacrifice his honor and falsely admit to seeking the throne, hoping to protect his family. But instead of exile to the Wall, Joffrey chose to execute him.

Eddard’s death marked a pivotal moment in Game of Thrones and served as a major turning point in the series.

Within the story, his execution destroyed any hope for peace between the Starks and the Lannisters, leading Robb’s men to crown him King in the North. While Robert’s death left room for fragile stability, Eddard’s beheading guaranteed that Westeros would be plunged into war.

3) Robert Baratheon

Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

After the fall of Mad King Aerys II Targaryen (David Rintoul), Robert Baratheon was crowned king due to his Targaryen bloodline and his victory over Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) at the Battle of the Trident.

Robert, haunted by Lyanna Stark’s (Aisling Franciosi) death and a loveless marriage to Cersei, turned to excess in wine, hunting, and brothels. His indulgence ended fatally when, after being plied with wine by Lancel Lannister (Eugene Simon) on Cersei’s orders, he was gored by a wild boar.

Robert’s death, coupled with the revelation about his children’s parentage, sparked the War of the Five Kings. Eddard Stark, named regent until Joffrey came of age, rejected alliances with Littlefinger and Renly, chose to support Stannis, and was imprisoned, setting off the turmoil that followed.

4) Tywin Lannister

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via Hulu)

Though Joffrey held the crown, true authority in the Red Keep rested with his grandfather, Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance). Ruthless and obsessed with legacy, Tywin exercised power through both strategy and force, using even his own children as instruments to secure House Lannister’s supremacy.

But fate caught up with him when Tyrion, the son he despised most, killed him with a crossbow while he sat on the privy, an undignified end for a man of pride.

Tywin’s death eliminated the series’ main antagonist and exposed the weakness of House Lannister without his leadership. Cersei’s missteps hastened their decline, pushing noble houses toward rebellion or Daenerys, while Varys fled King’s Landing to join Tyrion in supporting her cause.

5) Joffrey Baratheon

Joffrey’s demise brought chaos to Game of Thrones (Image via Hulu)

Born of the clandestine union between the Lannister twins, Joffrey displayed a cruel and arrogant nature, shaped by his mother’s constant indulgence.

After Robert’s death, he seized the throne and reveled in abusing his power, taking special pleasure in tormenting Sansa and his uncle Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). But his reign ended abruptly at his wedding to Margaery Tyrell, where he was poisoned by Olenna and Littlefinger.

Joffrey’s demise stands as one of the most gratifying deaths in Game of Thrones, amplified by the chaos it unleashed.

Arriving early in season 4, it shattered the illusion of Lannister dominance established in season 3 and replaced Joffrey with his younger brother, Tommen (Callum Wharry and Dean-Charles Chapman), a far more pliable ruler.

His death also gave Littlefinger the chance to whisk Sansa away while framing Tyrion for the murder, removing her from Lannister control and forcing Tyrion into a desperate fight for survival.

6) Khal Drogo

Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) in Game of Thrones (Image via Hulu)

After an assassin nearly killed his pregnant wife Daenerys, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) swore he would conquer Westeros and claim the Iron Throne for their unborn son.

But during a raid on a Lhazareen village, Drogo was wounded in a duel, and the injury soon festered. Desperate, Daenerys turned to the healer Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou), whose magic spared Drogo’s life but at a terrible cost: their child died, and Drogo was left in a catatonic state. Unable to watch him linger, Daenerys ended his life herself.

Drogo’s death was among the pivotal conclusions of season 1, stripping Daenerys of the authority she had gained as his Khalasar dissolved and leaving her abandoned in the desert with few resources.

Yet from that tragedy came a turning point. At Drogo’s funeral pyre, she hatched three dragons, the first in over a century, which restored magic to the world and set her on the path of conquest and liberation.

7) Renly Baratheon

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via Hulu)

Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), the youngest of King Robert’s (Mark Addy) brothers, looked much like Robert in his youth but favored the elegance of courtly life over the battlefield. He secretly took Ser Loras Tyrell as a lover, forging an alliance with House Tyrell after Robert’s death.

Renly staked his own claim to the Iron Throne by right of conquest, dismissing the legitimacy of his older brother, Stannis (Stephen Dillane). But before he could face Stannis in open war, he was assassinated by a shadowy creature conjured by the red priestess Melisandre (Carice van Houten).

As the first king to fall in the War of the Five Kings, Renly’s death immediately shifted the balance of power. His army defected to Stannis, giving him the strength to march on King’s Landing, while the Tyrells, through Littlefinger’s persuasion, chose to ally with the Lannisters instead, ensuring Stannis’ defeat.

Renly’s loss also left a lasting impact on Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), who pledged vengeance and ultimately fulfilled it by killing Stannis in his name.

Interested viewers can watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

