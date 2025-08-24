Love Thy Nader season 1 release date, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

Love Thy Nader season 1 is the latest reality series offering from Freeform and Hulu. The series has been given an August 2025 release window, with the two-episode premiere scheduled for August 26, 2025, on Freeform. The series will follow the journey of the Nader sisters, Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland, as they leave the Louisiana bayou for New York.

A coming-of-age reality series, the quartet is led by supermodel Brooks Nader whose breakout success paves the way for the rest of the group. The trailer promises to showcase the sisters’ adventures in the world of modelling, Manhattan's elite social scene, and much more.

Love Thy Nader season 1 will be produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Kimmelot and Smoking Baby Productions. The series will feature the four Nader sisters as well as a brief cameo from Brooks’ ex-partner, Gleb Savchenko, alongside several other stars.

When and where will the Love Thy Nader season 1 release?

Nader sisters at the Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding (Image via Getty)

Love Thy Nader season 1 will premiere exclusively on Freeform and Hulu in August 2025, with the exact schedule now confirmed. The reality series, starring the Nader sisters, will debut with a two-episode premiere on August 26, 2025, at 9 pm ET on the channel.

Following that, all the episodes will be available to stream from August 27, 2025, on Hulu. However, new installments will be released weekly on Freeform.

All episodes will be available to stream globally for Hulu subscribers, with international distribution details for Disney+ yet to be announced. Here are the list of episodes in Love Thy Nader season 1:

Episode 1: Not in the Bayou Anymore (August 26, 2025)

Episode 2: Threesomes in Joshua Tree (August 26, 2025)

Episode 3: Kegs and Legs (September 2, 2025)

Episode 4: Easter Slaps (September 2, 2025)

Episode 5: Get Real (September 9, 2025)

Episode 6: S*x, Swimwear and Salmon Sperm (September 9, 2025)

Episode 7: Panic in the Bathtub (September 16, 2025)

Episode 8: Sisterhood Above All? (September 16, 2025).

All cast members in Love Thy Nader season 1

F1® The Movie – New York City World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Love Thy Nader season 1 has a cast list led by sisters Brooks Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Mary Holland Nader. Beyond the quartet, the trailer has shown Brooks’ former partner Gleb Savchenko and the sisters’ parents, among others. However, as of August 2025, there is no specific information available about the rest of the cast members.

Nevertheless , according to an interview with On The Red Carpet, Grace Ann Nader revealed that the show will feature the sisters' relationships, and thus, their various partners will likely appear as well. That also includes job drama, as per Grace Ann. The series will likely also feature real-life figures from the fashion and entertainment world from socialites to various designers, and industry professionals.

"You're gonna see sister relationships, dating relationships," said Grace Ann.

"Job drama!" Mary Holland added.

What to expect from Love Thy Nader season 1?

Love Thy Nader season 1 will revolve around Brooks Nader, alongside her three sisters. The major storyline will likely be on Brooks' modeling career and her dating life following her split from her Gleb Savchenko. The other narrative will likely be on the sisters’ personal lives after they left their strict Christian household in Louisiana for life in New York.

Love Thy Nader season 1 will primarily be set in the iconic American city as the new Manhattan transplants attempt to navigate the complexities of big city life. The show’s official synopsis reveals exactly that and will likely be set across fashionable New York City locations as the sisters explore the city.

“The bold coming-of-age reality series follows the unapologetic and determined Nader sisters — Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland — who left their humble beginnings in the Louisiana bayou for the glamour and grind of New York City,” reads the synopsis.

“Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, 'Love Thy Nader' explores the ultimate question of what it really means to 'make it.' In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back,” the synopsis added.

Interested viewers can watch Love Thy Nader on Hulu from August 27, 2025.

