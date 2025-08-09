When will Love Thy Nader air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love Thy Nader, a coming-of-age reality documentary series, is going to premiere on Freeform on August 26, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The episodes will be released weekly, and all episodes will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 27, 2025.The show features the story of four sisters from Louisiana, namely Brooks Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Mary Holland Nader. It showcases their daily grind to achieve success in New York, their modelling campaigns, and nightouts in Soho.Exploring themes like ambition, identity, belonging, and sisterhood, Love Thy Nader appears chaotic, and glamorous in the teaser, as it follows the circle of fashion, fame, and family in New York City.The Hulu Event 2025 (Image via Instagram/@brooksnader)More about Love Thy Nader The series will follow Brooks Nader and her sisters as they fit into life in Manhattan, their romantic side and story, friction, and growth. Nader’s initial success was becoming the model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, winning the 2019 swimsuit search. She was featured in the magazine from 2020 to 2022 and became the cover model in 2023.In 2018, Nader appeared in the film Backtrace. She was also part of season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), and Good Morning America. She partnered with Gleb Savchenko on DWTS.Brooks Nader (Image via Instagram/@brooksnader)Further, she went on to become an entrepreneur by launching her interior design brand called Home by BN, and also launched her jewellery collection with the brand Electric Picks. All this success led her into the elite circles of Manhattan. The show captures that free-spirited energy of the Nader Sisters, as Brooks Nader says in the Love Thy Nader teaser highlight:“You can be who you want to be.”Brooks' sister, Sarah Jane Nader, is a working model who has success in high-profile campaigns. She has collaborated with many leading fashion brands. The other two siblings, Mary Holland and Grace Ann, are fashion models at Ford Models. They are known for their association with several lifestyle and beauty brands.What to expect from Love Thy Nader as seen in the teaser? Production details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe teaser for Love Thy Nader was released on July 16, 2025, on Freeform's YouTube channel, giving glimpses into the show. The clip features the bond between the Nader sisters, their daily life, their beliefs, their professional lives, and also includes some shots of New York City.As seen in the teaser, the show's storytelling seems more unfiltered while showing the Nader sisters' lives, and their career highs and lows. The creative team of the show includes Jimmy Kemmel as the executive producer.The Nader Sisters (Image via Instagram/@brooksnader)The Walt Disney Television Alternative has produced Love Thy Nader along with Smoking Baby Productions and Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot. Rachel Tung is the showrunner and the executive producer.Kimmel, James Dixon, and Brandon Panaligan also serve as the executive producers. Hampton Story and Scott Lonkar have joined the show as producers, and Amanda Winston is the co-executive producer.Watch the show Love Thy Nader on Freeform from August 26, 2025, at 9 pm EST, or binge on Hulu on August 27, 2025.