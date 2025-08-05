"Snapshot of reality" – Project Runway judge Nina Garcia reflects on how the show mirrors the ever-changing fashion industry

Following the premiere of Project Runway season 21 on July 31, 2025, Nina Garcia spoke about the show’s continued alignment with the fashion industry's evolution. In an interview on Good Morning America on August 1, 2025, Garcia emphasized how the format remains grounded in industry reality.“Project Runway has been very good at really presenting things in a very organic and real way. So, what you're getting there it's a little snapshot of reality. This is the industry. It's just condensed in the seasons,” she explained.That structure, she added, continues to reflect the pace and demands of modern fashion.Nina Garcia says Project Runway remains true to fashion’s constant reinventionGarcia on the show’s longevityGarcia, who has been part of Project Runway since its first season, reflected on how the series has maintained relevance over time. Garcia said it has been a &quot;privilege&quot; to be part of the show. She also attributed the show's enduring appeal to its unique format at launch.“First of all, it was first of its kind. There’s a fascination with the process of creation,” she stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarcia said the show has never avoided addressing difficult conversations, reinforcing its editorial direction by consistently engaging with topics that reflect the industry's realities. She also referred to the consistent interest from audiences in the design process and outcomes.“There’s such an interest in fashion and in style and we deliver it,” she said.Industry changes reflected in the formatGarcia explained how the program continues to track with the shifting landscape of fashion, a field she described as constantly changing. She also referenced co-host Heidi Klum’s signature line.“One day you're in, one day you're out. It is so true. It is an industry of change and every season is a new season,” she added.She recalled being hesitant about joining the show two decades ago, describing fashion then as highly exclusive and &quot;mysterious.&quot; But she noted the industry was starting to change, with H&amp;M launching and Target beginning designer collaborations under a push for &quot;design for all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarcia also remarked on fashion’s connection with wider cultural shifts.“The fashion industry is really a mirror to what’s happening in our culture,” she said.Judges' role and viewer dynamicsWhen discussing the judging panel for Project Runway season 21, Garcia pointed out the comeback of Heidi Klum and described the overall interaction among judges as having strong &quot;chemistry.&quot; She also explained how judges communicate on the panel.“Heidi is very honest. I am very frank. I used to be called the mean judge,” Garcia shared.Garcia identified Antonio, one of the twin contestants, as a notable presence this season, noting that his involvement alone is expected to bring a lot of &quot;drama.&quot; She also mentioned that tension is not limited to the designers, as disagreements can also arise among the judges themselves. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer approach to evaluation has remained consistent over the years, as she explained that what she is looking for has &quot;never changed.&quot; “You’re looking for creativity. You are looking for a point of view. You’re looking for authenticity,” she specified.Closing the conversation, Garcia summarized the show's structure by pointing out that each season introduces a new cast, a fresh presentation, a different direction, and a &quot;new trend.&quot; For her, this process continues to reflect the industry's cycle of reinvention.Fans can stream Project Runway season 21 on Hulu and Disney+.