"Like my baby" - Project Runway star Heidi Klum explains her connection to the show after her 8-year break

After nearly a decade away from the reality competition she helped define, Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway with a renewed focus. Her connection to the long-running fashion series remains strong, as she recently stated during an interview with HELLO! Magazine published on August 3, 2025:“Project Runway is like my baby; it was my first show.”Now 52, the former supermodel opened up about her decision to return to Project Runway for its 21st season. She also reflected on how she supported her children’s modeling pursuits during her eight-year absence.Heidi Klum marks her Project Runway return after an eight-year hiatusHeidi Klum’s reflections on motherhood and returning to season 21 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her HELLO! Magazine interview, Klum confirmed that her eight-year break from Project Runway was primarily spent focusing on her family. With her children pursuing their modeling careers, she offered them guidance based on her experience.“The best advice I have for anyone who wants to model is to work on your posture... So I’m always reminding my kids to stand up straight, make yourself taller, be proud,” the model said.She also emphasized the importance of boundaries, highlighting that her main advice to her children is to be careful, stay happy, and never be afraid to &quot;say no.&quot;Now returning to the show, Heidi Klum spoke about the experience of reuniting with the show’s core team, stating:&quot;I did it for 17 years and then I took a little hiatus to do other things, but it's wonderful to be back with Nina García and Christian Siriano – the same old gang – and with some amazing new designers.”Why Klum left Project Runway in 2017 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKlum originally departed the show in 2017 along with longtime co-host Tim Gunn. As detailed in a Hollywood Reporter interview published on January 14, 2020, the duo left to create a new show, Making the Cut, which aired on Amazon from 2020 to 2022. Klum cited creative limitations at Project Runway as a major factor behind their decision.“Our imagination was bigger than what we were allowed to do. Everything kind of fell apart,” she said.She described a choice between staying with the existing format or exploring something new, calling the decision &quot;scary.&quot; Klum further explained that they explored different platforms before concluding that Amazon was the most suitable option for both the show and its designers.Tim Gunn also discussed internal resistance to change within the original show, stating:“We couldn’t break out of it because there was a fear - not among us, we’re the ones who were thinking creatively and innovatively about what we wanted to do.”Klum echoed that sentiment when she asked Gunn if he wanted to &quot;jump&quot; with her, a question that ultimately launched their new project together.Klum’s return and what lies ahead View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn reflecting on her participation in season 21 of the show, Klum shared her thoughts about returning, as she said in HELLO! Magazine interview:“I love clothes and the art of design, so this is a dream for me. It felt so comfortable to be back. It was as if I'd never been away.”This season features twelve contestants, including returning designer Jesus Estrada from season 7, his twin brother Antonio, who is also based in Armonk, and Ethan Mundt, 29, also known as Utica from RuPaul’s Drag Race. With Klum back on the panel alongside Nina García and Christian Siriano, the show maintains its familiar format while introducing new talentStream season 21 on Disney+ and Hulu.