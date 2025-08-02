"It was very, very genuine" - Love Island: Beyond the Villa's JaNa Craig thinks her bond with castmates goes deeper than reality TV

  • home icon
By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:50 GMT
JaNa Craig attends the 2025 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 1 premiered on July 13, 2025. The ongoing show has brought together familiar faces from Love Island USA season 6, including JaNa Craig, who recently said that the friendships formed inside the villa have lasted well beyond filming.

Currently featured in the spinoff series, Craig reflected on the strong bond she has with Leah Kateb and Serena Page. Speaking to Elite Daily on August 1, 2025, she said:

“What makes us unique and special is that it wasn't planned. It was very, very genuine."

Craig added that her friendship with the castmates wasn't scripted, as it’s something that has remained consistent after the show ended.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa JaNa Craig says her season 6 friendships have remained strong after filming ended

Filming the show with PPG

Craig’s involvement in Love Island: Beyond the Villa is largely influenced by her strong ties to Kateb and Page. Known collectively as PPG or the “Powerpuff Gang,” the three have continued their friendship since the end of Love Island USA.

“Knowing that I was going to do it with my favorite people made me say yes,” Craig told Elite Daily.

The reality TV star said that even when they’re apart, they stay in contact through frequent FaceTime calls and an ongoing group chat.

“If only you guys knew what we say in that group chat. We would get canceled so quickly,” she joked.

Craig said that at the time of filming, the trio would be together even when the cameras weren't rolling. She added that "it wasn't just a TV screen type of thing.” She mentioned that the continuation of their dynamic in Love Island: Beyond the Villa was rooted in genuine interaction and shared experiences.

Building connections came naturally

Craig was born in Kailua, Hawaii, and raised in Okinawa, Japan, so building connections has always been easy for her. She explained that moving frequently as a child made her naturally sociable, saying she was essentially "everyone's friend," and that her ability to connect with others stood out early in life.

“When I was young, I've always had a very outgoing personality, and everyone would tell me, ‘If there's anyone who’s going to become famous, it’s you,'” she said.
During her high school years, Craig was well-known socially. She earned titles such as prom queen, homecoming princess, best dressed, and most likely to become president. She noted that this initial experience influenced her future approach to relationships, both within and beyond the Love Island villa.

Real life, real bonds

In Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Craig was seen stepping in during a dispute between Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin. Talking about the same, Craig said that her heart felt "broken" because of the strength of the bond between the two.

She added that they spent an entire summer supporting each other and growing close, but after leaving the villa, the pair continued spending what she described as “too much time” together.

Craig also expressed what she hopes audiences take away from the show, emphasizing the importance of fans seeing her "deep talks" with Leah and Serena and how she interacts with her friends outside the villa. While Love Island: Beyond the Villa presents new dynamics, Craig stated her core friendships have remained unchanged.

"Losing a friend over little things is never ever worth it,” she mentioned.

Stream Love Island: Beyond the Villa anytime on Peacock.

