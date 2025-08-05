"In my diplomatic way" – Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano shares how he gives real-time fashion advice this season 21

As Project Runway started its 21st season on July 31, 2025, mentor Christian Siriano talked about how he guides the new group of designers in real time. In an interview on The View on July 23, 2025, Siriano explained his approach of providing immediate, experience-based advice taken straight from the fashion industry he is involved in. “I think for me, I try to give them advice like what's happening right now in fashion... I think that's what I try to do as best as I can in my diplomatic way,” he shared.Christian Siriano guides Project Runway season 21 designers with real-time fashion adviceUsing firsthand industry experience to mentor designers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving won Project Runway season 4, Siriano brought both technical understanding and professional insight to his mentoring role. He emphasized that his firsthand knowledge of the competition format allowed him to connect with the designers’ time-limited challenges.“I think because I was in it, I definitely know what it's like and the time constraints are in... The designers really do make things in 15 hours, which people [think] like, that's wild,&quot; Siriano shared.Drawing from his recent work with major celebrities, Siriano provided feedback grounded in industry standards. “I just dressed for the Oscars. I just dressed Beyoncé last week. Like I give them real advice of like I don't think she would wear that because she doesn't want that,” he added.He explained that this real-time perspective allowed the designers to adjust their approach based on current expectations in high-level fashion.Addressing the judges’ expectations and reactions View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSiriano explained that understanding the preferences of the Project Runway judges was crucial. This was especially important with Heidi Klum and stylist Law Roach returning to the panel this season. He noted that designers need to adjust their work, as the judges this season are known for being particularly tough in their evaluations.“Heidi's back. Like she doesn't like anything unless it's glitter and [fabulous]. I mean literally, it has to be beaded. She's not interested,” he continued.Regarding Roach, Siriano highlighted the importance of understanding client-focused fashion.“La Roach is back, and La Roach dresses the most famous people in the world—Zendaya, Ariana Grande. So you know they need that advice. It's actually helpful,” Siriano said.Heidi Klum returns as host with familiar energy and direct judging styleIn addition to mentoring designers, Christian Siriano spoke about the return of Heidi Klum as the host of Project Runway season 21. Klum, who previously hosted the series from 2004 to 2017, resumes her role this season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSiriano recognized Heidi Klum’s lasting impact on the show. He noted that she was the one who originally &quot;started the show&quot; and played a key role in its early years. Siriano mentioned that working with Klum every day is always enjoyable. He described their relationship as &quot;so much fun&quot; and full of energy. He also pointed out Klum’s unique judging style, which is based on immediate instinct.“She really judges like quick reaction like ‘I wouldn't wear it,’ and they're like ‘oh okay,’ and she's like ‘no I wouldn't,’” he added.Siriano emphasized the value of Klum’s input for the contestants, especially given her modeling background.“If a supermodel is telling you ‘I don't want to wear this dress,’ then maybe you should work on it,” he explained.This type of feedback, he noted, is often useful for designers navigating how to appeal to clients and the public.Project Runway season 21 is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.