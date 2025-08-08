What are the new changes in Project Runway season 21?

Project Runway has undergone its most significant transformation yet as it enters season 21 under Disney's ownership, marking a new era for the long-running fashion competition. The show returns to its roots with Heidi Klum back as host, but notably without Tim Gunn. Instead, designer and former winner Christian Siriano continues in his role as mentor, guiding a smaller cast of just 12 designers, the leanest lineup since season 1.Now airing on Freeform, the series has shortened its episode length to approximately 42 minutes, including commercials, a sharp contrast to the 90-minute formats of previous seasons. The move to Freeform, along with streaming availability on Disney+ and Hulu, has ushered in several structural and stylistic changes.These include fewer workroom check-ins, reduced behind-the-scenes moments, and a Disney-branded challenge centered around princesses and villains that reflects the show's integration with its new parent company.Project Runway has changed in format and presentation View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the most prominent changes is the restructuring of eliminations. Instead of announcing which contestant is sent home at the end of each episode, the show delays the verdict until the beginning of the next episode. This cliffhanger-style twist is a departure from previous seasons, such as season 20’s traditional elimination format, and appears designed to retain audience engagement week over week.Another key shift is the introduction of team-based challenges from the very first episode, immediately pushing contestants into collaborative tasks that reflect real-world fashion industry scenarios. This season also puts a stronger emphasis on brand integration, such as the aforementioned Disney-themed challenge, indicating a bolder promotional direction under Disney’s ownership.The smaller cast size allows for more focused storytelling but also contributes to a stripped-down feel, aligning with Freeform’s audience and programming style. With a shorter runtime and leaner cast, Project Runway season 21 sacrifices some of the depth that longtime viewers might expect, such as detailed walkthroughs and extensive design consultations.Law Roach joins the judging panelLaw Roach (Image via Instagram/@luxurylaw)Celebrity stylist Law Roach is a new addition to the judging panel. Known for his work with Zendaya, Law brings a red-carpet sensibility and a bold, confrontational critique style. He joins returning judge Nina Garcia, whose editorial expertise continues to anchor the show.Law's feedback has already generated discussion, most notably when he told a contestant, “You cannot piss on me and tell me it’s raining.” His presence introduces a more unfiltered tone to the judging panel, often challenging both contestants and his fellow judges.Additionally, Law Roach has made size inclusivity a recurring point in his critiques, encouraging designers to thoughtfully consider body diversity in their creations, an area where previous seasons have sometimes lacked focus.How does Project Runway season 21 compare to its previous season?Project Runway set (Image via Instagram/@projectrunway)Season 20, which aired in 2023, was presented as an All-Stars edition and featured 14 returning designers. By contrast, season 21’s new contestants, except Jesus Estrada, Caycee Black and Veejay Floresca, who was a runner-up in the Philippine version, represent fresh talent and a back-to-basics approach. With just 12 participants, this marks the smallest cast since the show’s debut.Where season 20 aired on Bravo with 60- to 90-minute episodes, season 21’s switch to Freeform and a 42-minute runtime dramatically shifts the pacing. The narrative is tighter but less comprehensive, with less time devoted to mentoring moments, behind-the-scenes styling, and hair and makeup collaborations.The tone and identity of the show have also evolved. Season 20 focused on individual creativity within a familiar format, while season 21 experiments with structural reinvention, corporate branding, and a sharper editorial voice in its judging. All these changes reflect the influence of Disney’s acquisition, as Project Runway attempts to find its footing in a new television landscape.Project Runway airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.