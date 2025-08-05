Which brands have partnered up with Project Runway for season 21?

The 21st season of Project Runway has secured a record-breaking lineup of brand partnerships, marking a new era for the fashion competition series under Disney’s ownership from Bravo. Six major brands, Calia by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lilly, PNC Bank, Ulta Beauty, Pilot Pens, and Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, have signed on as sponsors, setting a new benchmark for in-show integrations on Freeform.These collaborations range from design challenges to product placements, offering brands multi-platform exposure across Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu while leveraging Disney’s consumer data for targeted advertising. The move comes as streaming continues to dominate viewership, with U.S. ad spending on connected TV expected to grow 16.8% in 2025, according to Marketing Dive.Season 21 of Project Runway, which premiered July 31, 2025, features returning host Heidi Klum, mentor Christian Siriano, judges Nina García and Law Roach, and a diverse cast, with new and returning designers joining.Brands on Project Runway View this post on Instagram Instagram Post1. Calia by Dick’s Sporting Goods: Athleisure challengeCalia takes center stage in a sponsored challenge where designers create looks inspired by the brand’s fabrics. The winning design will be produced and sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, with contestants also wearing Calia apparel during the episode. The brand pioneers Disney’s Shop the Stream ad solution, enabling real-time purchases of featured outfits.2. Ulta Beauty: Exclusive beauty sponsorUlta Beauty’s integration includes a custom on-set salon, where models receive hair and makeup services before runway shows. Episodes will feature discussions between designers and Ulta artists, highlighting the brand’s products and expertise.3. PNC Bank: A &quot;Boring&quot; campaignDesigners will transform “boring” fabrics into innovative looks, aligning with PNC’s campaign on reliability. A co-branded 30-second ad will air during the episode, followed by social media promotions. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post4. Pilot Pens: Exclusive writing toolsPilot’s FriXion Erasable Pens will be used by contestants throughout the season, with visible placements during design sessions.5. Lilly: Skin-sensitive fashion challengeLilly sponsors a challenge focused on creating comfortable evening wear for people with skin conditions like eczema, emphasizing inclusivity.6. Universal Pictures’ - Wicked: For GoodDesigners will craft avant-garde looks inspired by the upcoming Wicked film, judged by Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell.Partnerships so far View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the meantime, Jesus Estrada won a Calia-activewear partnership in the second episode of Project Runway, and drag artist Ethan Mundt (Utica Queen) won the first task thanks to his villainous look. The sportswear company Calia's vice president and head designer, Alycia Scott, declared that the company would produce and sell the winning design.Notably, Calia by Dick’s Sporting Goods will debut Disney’s Shop the Stream feature, allowing viewers to purchase winning looks directly from their screens, a first for the network.The collaborations reflect a strategic shift toward commerce-driven advertising, with brands like Calia and Ulta Beauty tapping into Disney’s streaming dominance. As connected TV ad spending surges, Project Runway offers a unique blend of entertainment and shoppable content.Meanwhile, the show’s move to Freeform and Disney+ expands its reach, attracting both legacy fans and new audiences.Project Runway airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on Freeform, with episodes streaming on Hulu and Disney+.