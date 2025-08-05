  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Which brands have partnered up with Project Runway for season 21?

Which brands have partnered up with Project Runway for season 21?

By KD
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:28 GMT
One of the winning looks on Project Runway
One of the winning looks on Project Runway (Image via Instagram/@projectrunway)

The 21st season of Project Runway has secured a record-breaking lineup of brand partnerships, marking a new era for the fashion competition series under Disney’s ownership from Bravo. Six major brands, Calia by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lilly, PNC Bank, Ulta Beauty, Pilot Pens, and Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, have signed on as sponsors, setting a new benchmark for in-show integrations on Freeform.

Ad

These collaborations range from design challenges to product placements, offering brands multi-platform exposure across Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu while leveraging Disney’s consumer data for targeted advertising. The move comes as streaming continues to dominate viewership, with U.S. ad spending on connected TV expected to grow 16.8% in 2025, according to Marketing Dive.

Season 21 of Project Runway, which premiered July 31, 2025, features returning host Heidi Klum, mentor Christian Siriano, judges Nina García and Law Roach, and a diverse cast, with new and returning designers joining.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brands on Project Runway

Ad

1. Calia by Dick’s Sporting Goods: Athleisure challenge

Calia takes center stage in a sponsored challenge where designers create looks inspired by the brand’s fabrics. The winning design will be produced and sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, with contestants also wearing Calia apparel during the episode. The brand pioneers Disney’s Shop the Stream ad solution, enabling real-time purchases of featured outfits.

2. Ulta Beauty: Exclusive beauty sponsor

Ulta Beauty’s integration includes a custom on-set salon, where models receive hair and makeup services before runway shows. Episodes will feature discussions between designers and Ulta artists, highlighting the brand’s products and expertise.

Ad

3. PNC Bank: A "Boring" campaign

Designers will transform “boring” fabrics into innovative looks, aligning with PNC’s campaign on reliability. A co-branded 30-second ad will air during the episode, followed by social media promotions.

Ad

4. Pilot Pens: Exclusive writing tools

Pilot’s FriXion Erasable Pens will be used by contestants throughout the season, with visible placements during design sessions.

5. Lilly: Skin-sensitive fashion challenge

Lilly sponsors a challenge focused on creating comfortable evening wear for people with skin conditions like eczema, emphasizing inclusivity.

6. Universal Pictures’ - Wicked: For Good

Designers will craft avant-garde looks inspired by the upcoming Wicked film, judged by Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell.

Ad

Partnerships so far

Ad

In the meantime, Jesus Estrada won a Calia-activewear partnership in the second episode of Project Runway, and drag artist Ethan Mundt (Utica Queen) won the first task thanks to his villainous look. The sportswear company Calia's vice president and head designer, Alycia Scott, declared that the company would produce and sell the winning design.

Notably, Calia by Dick’s Sporting Goods will debut Disney’s Shop the Stream feature, allowing viewers to purchase winning looks directly from their screens, a first for the network.

Ad

The collaborations reflect a strategic shift toward commerce-driven advertising, with brands like Calia and Ulta Beauty tapping into Disney’s streaming dominance. As connected TV ad spending surges, Project Runway offers a unique blend of entertainment and shoppable content.

Meanwhile, the show’s move to Freeform and Disney+ expands its reach, attracting both legacy fans and new audiences.

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on Freeform, with episodes streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

About the author
KD

KD

I love writing!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications