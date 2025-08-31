7 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

The messy yet relatable Jackie, Cole, and Alex returned to the screen for the much-awaited My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 on August 28, 2025. After spending the summer in New York City, Jackie returned to Silver Falls to face the aftermath of season 1. Things get heated up when her complicated feelings for Alex and Cole get in the way of her new year at high school.

Ad

Dramas that capture the trials and tribulations of youth are all the rage right now, and this Ali Novak book-turned-show is one of them. Showrunner Melanie Halsall captures Jackie's (Nikki Rodriguez) grief, emotional depth, and anguish as the new girl trying to rebuild her life in a small town.

For fans who resonate with My Life with the Walter Boys, other teen and family dramas like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heartland could be the next on the list.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Heartland, and other shows for fans of My Life with the Walter Boys

1) The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-2025)

The show features a love triangle (Image via Prime Video)

Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) has always spent summers at Cousins Beach with her mother Laurel, her brother Steven, her mother's best friend Susannah, and her two boys, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. But everything changes the summer she turns 16. With her heart torn between her first love, Conrad, and her new crush, Jeremiah, things will never be the same again.

Ad

As book adaptations, The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life with the Walter Boys share the secret sauce that makes a teen drama successful: a relatable female lead, two male leads with opposite personalities (think Damon and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries or Lucas and Nathan from One Tree Hill), and a messy love triangle. Who will Belly and Jackie choose in the end?

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Heartland (2007-present)

Ad

Heartland is a family drama (Image via Prime Video)

Grief, family dynamics, and life on a ranch underscore Heartland, a family drama that captures the essence of My Life with the Walter Boys. Meet Amy Fleming, whose idyllic life on her Alberta family ranch is shattered when her mother dies. Grappling with the loss, she encounters Ty, the quintessential city bad boy who starts working at the ranch. Sparks fly, bonds deepen, and friendships are forged.

Ad

Based on the Heartland series by Lauren Brooke, the show is a saga, with 18 seasons and counting. So for fans who miss Jackie's ranch life, there is a lot of catching up left to do. Amy and Jackie are deeply relatable yet conflicted female leads, and the show goes beyond teenage tribulations to portray the ebbs and flows of life.

Where to watch: Netflix/UP Faith & Family/Prime Video/Peacock

3) Heartbreak High (2022-present)

Ad

Amerie's life is in focus (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Take the teenage angst, confusion, and heartbreak of My Life with the Walter Boys and merge it with the outrageous humor of Sex Education (2019-2023), and fans get Heartbreak High, a teen drama centered around Amerie Wadia. Her life goes south after she is named and shamed for making a "Sex wall" in school, with the students' intimate activities. Friendships fray, and loyalties are questioned.

Ad

Both shows portray the discomfort of growing up, with the leads learning that life throws curveballs at every turn. For fans who like the immersive and dramatic nature of Jackie's life in My Life with the Walter Boys, Amerie's world awaits. Created by Hannah Carol Chapman, it is praised for its racial, sexual, and neurodivergent representation.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

The cast of the show (Image via Netflix)

Teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) decides to turn the rest of her high school years around and change her awkward, socially anxious persona, but her Indian-immigrant upbringing and her feelings for Paxton Hall-Yoshida often get in the way. With the help of her equally awkward friends, who are all going through different tribulations of their teenage years, Devi comes into her own.

Ad

Devi and Jackie from My Life with the Walter Boys navigate from a place of grief, having lost their parents at a young age. This shapes their wants, needs, and fears, and creates a nuanced narrative around teen dramas. Created by Mindy Kaling, the show also features a love triangle between Devi, Paxton, and Ben. Buckle up for angsty drama and lots of relatable humor.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Surviving Summer (2022-2023)

Ad

Summer meets Ari Gibson (Image via Netflix)

Summer Torres (Sky Katz) is a rebel without a cause. When her actions go overboard and she gets expelled from school in Brooklyn, she is sent away to live with her mother's friend in a small town in Australia. Trouble and redemption are around the corner, as Summer finds a home with a clique of competitive surfers.

Ad

Created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston, this teen drama is praised for its cinematography that captures youth in its refreshing vastness. Summer's journey is similar to Jackie's in My Life with the Walter Boys: She is uprooted from New York City after a big event and placed in the middle of nowhere. The two girls go on a journey to self-discovery, which takes them to wildly different places.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

6) My So Called Life (1994-1995)

The cast of the show (Image via ABC)

Winnie Holzman's teen drama centers around 15-year-old Angela Chase (Claire Danes) and her life in the fictional town of Three Rivers, Pittsburgh. Her life in Liberty High School is a testament to her youth, with friends, boy trouble, and the relatable complexities of peer pressure.

Ad

If My Life with the Walter Boys gave fans a realistic peek into the teenage mind, then My So Called Life will take that feeling one step further and throw nostalgia into the mix. Relatable yet refreshing, the show tackles love, heartbreak, and coming-of-age with a simple, straightforward premise. Its cult following comes from its ability to handle sensitive teen issues with grace and nuance.

Where to watch: Hulu/Prime Video

Ad

7) Maxton Hall (2024-Present)

James and Ruby in Maxton Hall (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video Deutschland)

With her scholarship at the prestigious Maxton Hall School, Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) finally has a shot at Oxford University. But her perfect plan is derailed when she unwittingly witnesses a secret involving the insufferable James Beufort (Damian Hardung). Thus begins the academic and personal rivalry, as pre-conceived notions are tested, new facets are discovered, and sparks fly.

Ad

My Life with the Walter Boys fans will enjoy the book-to-show's premise, with teenage angst and dreamy romantic moments. James Beufort will give Cole Walter a run for his money, making this an exciting watch for "Team Cole" fans. However, Maxton Hall takes on more somber themes like class disparity, ambition, and identity, which makes it grittier in comparison.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of My Life with the Walter Boys can also check out Dawson's Creek, Outer Banks, and The Vampire Diaries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More