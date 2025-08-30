While many know him as Cole from My Life with the Walter Boys, Noah LaLonde also had a chilling role in Criminal Minds

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 was released on August 28, 2025. Noah LaLonde continues to play Cole Walter, the Walter family's moody and troubled bigger brother. But before stepping into the world of the Walters, LaLonde took on a darker role in Criminal Minds: Evolution, which premiered on November 24, 2022, as a serial killer.

There, he gave a chilling performance that was very different from how he played Cole. Together, these roles showcase LaLonde’s versatility, moving from crime thriller to family drama.

What was Noah LaLonde’s role in Criminal Minds?

Noah LaLonde stars as Cole Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Before playing Cole Walter, Noah LaLonde guest-starred on Criminal Minds: Evolution, the continuation of the long-running CBS series. He was in the fourth episode of season 16, called Pay-Per-View, which was released on December 8, 2022. LaLonde played Gael Bruneau, a home-invading serial killer who operated with his brother.

LaLonde played Gael, who was an "UnSub," a term used in the show for unknown subjects pursued by the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. Gael committed crimes, including hacking and violent attacks, and the plot gave LaLonde a chance to do both physical and emotional moments. As a young actor, the character made him famous as someone who could handle a complicated and scary bad guy.

Unlike many one-off villains in the franchise, Gael Bruneau’s arc required moments of intensity and vulnerability. His scenes involved coordination with another actor portraying his brother, which added layers of family tension to the storyline.

Transition to My Life with the Walter Boys

The main cast of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 (Image via Getty)

After Criminal Minds, LaLonde took on a very different project with My Life with the Walter Boys. The series is based on the popular novel by Ali Novak and follows Jackie Howard, a teenager who moves in with the Walter family in Silver Falls, Colorado. The Walters are a large household with several brothers, each with distinct personalities and storylines.

LaLonde plays Cole Walter, the second-oldest sibling, who faces an identity crisis after an injury ends his football scholarship hopes. The character is athletic, brooding, and reflective, often struggling with expectations and change. Cole also becomes part of the central love triangle with Jackie and his brother Alex.

For LaLonde, the shift from portraying a violent “UnSub” in Criminal Minds to playing a high school athlete navigating personal challenges in My Life with the Walter Boys highlights his versatility. He moves from a suspense-driven procedural to a teen drama with themes of love, family, and self-discovery.

Noah LaLonde’s career before My Life with the Walter Boys

Noah LaLonde at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event (Image via Getty)

Noah LaLonde started his acting career after growing up in Detroit, Michigan. He began his acting career with short films before moving on to independent ventures. His early credits include the roles of Rece in Asbury Park (2021) and Wes in Deer Camp '86 (2022).

In addition to shorts like Toby with an I, The Smile I Wear, and Summer Flings & Funerals, LaLonde steadily created a resume that combined independent film with episodic television. Prior to his big role in My Life with the Walter Boys, his most prominent public performance was on Criminal Minds: Evolution in 2022.

The role of Cole Walter

Cole Walter is one of the main characters of My Life with the Walter Boys. At seventeen, the sudden end of his sports career portrays him as mysterious, troubled, and severely impacted. Cole needs to find a new path now that his football career is over. He eventually goes back to the sport as an assistant coach and starts getting ready for college.

LaLonde has to play a character who is stuck between his past and an uncertain future. Cole's tale also has something to do with Jackie's, as she helps him stay on track with his schoolwork while he deals with unresolved sentiments and family pressure.

Viewers can watch Criminal Minds: Evolution, including Noah LaLonde’s episode as Gael Bruneau, on Paramount+. My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

