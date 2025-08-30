What role does Carson MacCormac play in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Character explored

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2025. The series expands the story of Jackie Howard and the Walter family in Silver Falls, Colorado. The latest installment features new cast members such as Natalie Sharp and Riele Downs, with Carson MacCormac playing the role of Zach.His arrival in season 2 sparks interest, not only because of his connection to Nathan Walter, but also because of the ripple effects his presence creates within the established group. Viewers see Zach appear early in the season, and his role quickly grows into a significant part of the unfolding drama.What role does Carson MacCormac play in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?The main cast of My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Getty)Carson MacCormac plays Zach, a senior at Silver Falls High School. He quickly becomes friends with Nathan Walter. They meet for the first time in the locker room, when they discover they both like music. Zach notices Nathan's band shirt, and they have a short but important conversation. This exchange sets the tone for their future interactions.As My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 continues, Zach becomes a student journalist and photographer for the school paper. Nathan and Skylar also work there.Because of this overlap, Nathan and Zach begin spending more time together. This causes problems in Nathan's relationship with Skylar. Nathan feels uneasy with Zach, who is kind yet confident. He is torn between his commitment to Skylar and his growing interest in Zach.Carson MacCormac's portrayal of Zach makes My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 more engaging. Zach is both a temptation and a struggle for Nathan. Through his presence, the show explores themes of identity, attraction, and the uncertainty of young relationships. His involvement also highlights how outside forces can disrupt close-knit dynamics, especially in a place like Silver Falls, where personal lives often overlap.Who is Carson MacCormac? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore joining the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Carson MacCormac worked in movies and TV. He was born in Canada and started acting professionally in 2016, after years of training. In 2017, the Ontario Music Festivals Association named him a Senior Music Theatre finalist.MacCormac's first big role comes in Giant Little Ones, a coming-of-age movie in which he plays a kid who is trying to figure out who he is and how to connect with others.Later, he starred opposite Mila Kunis in the Netflix drama Luckiest Girl Alive. He also appeared in the DC Extended Universe film, Shazam! (2019) and its sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He is also in the horror movie, Clown in a Cornfield.MacCormac has also been on TV shows like Locke &amp; Key, October Faction, and Big Top Academy.Zach and NathanNathan and Skylar start the season as a couple, but Zach's arrival changes things between them. The first scene in the locker room between Nathan and Zach shows how their relationship starts. Nathan starts to doubt his feelings as they interact more at the school paper. Zach's confidence and Nathan's insecurity create tension throughout the season.Zach's presence influences Nathan's character growth, as the season explores themes such as love, loyalty, and self-discovery.Carson MacCormac describes his character in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Netflix)In interviews, Carson MacCormac states that Zach is written as a character with energy, confidence, and boldness. He explains that Zach pursues what he wants directly, which shapes his interactions with Nathan and others.MacCormac says that Zach is a disruptor in the plot, changing the way things are and making characters rethink their choices. This fits with how Zach affects Nathan's relationship with Skylar and how he brings new problems into the Walter Boys' group during the season.MacCormac also makes it clear that he was more shy in high school, which is different from Zach's outgoing style. He stresses that playing Zach means he needs to go against his inherent impulses, which shows the difference between an actor and a character.My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.