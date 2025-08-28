Will there be My Life with the Walter Boys season 3? Renewal status and more

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 is officially confirmed. Netflix announced that the hit teen drama will return for another installment, even before season 2 makes its debut. Cameras are already rolling, with season 3 set to premiere in 2026.

Ad

The renewal ensures that fans will continue following Jackie Howard’s story as she adjusts to life with the Walter family in Silver Falls, Colorado. Based on Ali Novak’s bestselling novel, the show has quickly become one of Netflix’s most talked-about young adult dramas.

By renewing early, Netflix signals its confidence in the series’ growing popularity and its potential to keep audiences hooked.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 release date details

My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed that there will be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3. The renewal happened before season 2 even came out.

Ad

Trending

In a short video, cast members Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry show that production has begun by putting up three fingers. This means that the series will continue. The production is already underway, so the next season won't be long in getting on the platform. Netflix also says that season 3 would air in 2026.

This choice comes after season 1 did quite well, spending eight weeks in Netflix's Global English Top 10 and reaching the Top 10 lists in 88 countries. The series is still growing, so renewing My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 was a smart move for the streamer.

Ad

Production updates for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3

My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Netflix)

Filming for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 began while season 2 was still in post-production. Melanie Halsall, the show's runner and executive producer, says that the creative team has ambitions for the plot that will last a long time. Halsall says the idea is to go beyond just teenage turmoil and include stories from other generations, focusing on the whole family dynamic, not just Jackie and the Walter brothers.

Ad

The Kissing Booth trilogy is still being made by Sony Pictures Television International Production and iGeneration Studios.

What happened in My Life with the Walter Boys?

My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Netflix)

Based on Ali Novak’s popular Wattpad novel, My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard, played by Nikki Rodriguez. After a family tragedy, Jackie moves from Manhattan to Silver Falls, Colorado, to live with her late mother’s best friend, Katherine, portrayed by Sarah Rafferty. Katherine and her husband, George (Marc Blucas), raise 10 children, creating a new, chaotic environment for Jackie.

Ad

Season 1 focuses on Jackie’s adjustment to rural life and her complex feelings for two of the Walter brothers: Alex (Ashby Gentry), the reliable and intellectual sibling, and Cole (Noah LaLonde), the more troubled but magnetic counterpart. The season ends with Jackie flying back to New York, leaving her relationships unresolved.

Season 2, which was released on August 28, 2025, continues Jackie’s journey as she returns to Silver Falls and navigates school, family life, and her growing feelings for the Walter brothers. The addition of new recurring characters expands the storylines, preparing the ground for further developments in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3.

Ad

Background and reception

Ali Novak's My Life with the Walter Boys was first published on Wattpad in 2014. The show adaptation soon became popular on Netflix, making it to the Top 10 list in many countries. It is a mix of young adult drama, romance, and familial themes that made it interesting to viewers.

The cliffhanger ending of season 1 makes people look forward to season 2, and the fact that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for season 3 makes sure that the tale will continue. The success of the adaptation makes Netflix's commitment to young adult dramas even stronger, adding to the list of other shows in the same genre.

Ad

My Life with the Walter Boys seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More