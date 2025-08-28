What time will My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 release on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is all set to unveil the next chapter in Jackie Howard's life. Releasing on August 28, 2025, the series promises to touch upon the questions left unanswered at the end of the previous season.

Jackie had moved to New York City as her fate with Alex and Cole led to puzzling experiences in season 1. Seeking a place to call home, the protagonist's confusion leads her back to Silver Falls, Colorado, in the latest installment. From tense dynamics to personal struggles, viewers can expect to witness a range of emotional moments this season.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will release all ten episodes on August 28, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

After her experiences from the past, Jackie's return to the Walters' place raises anticipation about how she will face Alex, Cole, and other big challenges in the new season. With Alex back from his camp in Montana and Cole exploring new opportunities, there remain a lot of unseen sides of each character waiting to be unravelled in season 2.

The viewers will get to watch all ten episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 on August 28, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Release timings for other regions are as follows:

Regions Release date Release time United States (PT) August 28, 2025 12 am United States (ET) August 28, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) August 28, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CEST) August 28, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) August 28, 2025 9 am India (IST) August 28, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (JST) August 28, 2025 4 pm Australia (AEST) August 28, 2025 5 pm

Where to watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Netflix is the official streaming platform where all the episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2, will be available. With all ten episodes releasing together on the same day, the viewers can expect to binge the series on the platform and explore what's in store for Jackie, Alex, and Cole this time.

For the viewers who do not have access to Netflix yet, there are several subscription plans with unique services that they can choose from. A standard ad-inclusive plan is available for $7.99/month, offering limited content access and full HD viewing. For the same services without ads, a standard ad-free plan is available for $17.99/month.

Netflix also offers a premium plan for $24.99/month, which provides ad-free unlimited content access with 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. There are options available to add extra members to each of the plans, which can be further explored by the interested viewers.

What to expect from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Jackie will have a new set of challenges to face this time in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. Her life in New York City did not feel the same in the absence of her parents and sister. She is in search of a space for herself in the big world this season, with the heaviness of all that happened between her, Alex, and Cole still lingering in her heart.

With Katherine's encouragement, Jackie is back at Silver Falls to give everything another chance. However, the tensions between the characters leave the viewers anticipating how their dynamics will change ahead.

The trailer also showed that Alex is getting close to another girl, raising a doubt if there is more than rodeo training that the two are sharing. Cole is also trying to take his life forward, announcing that he is looking into college applications.

Jackie's attempts to adapt to changes remain one of the central focuses this season, along with the fate of her relationships with Cole and Alex. Viewers can expect to witness unique moments in all ten episodes of the second season.

Watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix.

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More