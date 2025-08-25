How many episodes will there be in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? Episode count and more

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is about to delve into Jackie's next chapter as it releases on August 28, 2025. While the first season saw Jackie explore her new life with the Walters in Colorado, the love triangle with Cole and Alex also stood out as a highlight.

Jackie is set to return to Silver Falls, hoping to find her place again in the family. From personal struggles to managing relationships, there is a lot on the protagonist's plate in the upcoming season.

For the viewers curious to know about the episode count, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will have a total of ten episodes, all releasing on Netflix.

All episodes in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, and when they arrive

A still from the series (image via YouTube/@Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will comprise a total of ten episodes this season. Jackie left for New York at the end of season 1, leaving her complicated dynamics with Alex and Cole behind. However, she still seeks a sense of belonging somewhere, with her family's loss leaving a big impact on her.

As she returns to Silver Falls for another chance with the Walters, the ten episodes of the series will explore her new challenges and the efforts she must make in her relationships with Alex and Cole.

All ten episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will be released together on Netflix on August 28, 2025, at 3 am ET. Release timings for other regions are as follows:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 28, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) August 28, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) August 28, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 28, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) August 28, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) August 28, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) August 28, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 28, 2025 9:00 am SAST

Where to watch all episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

A still from the series (image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The global audience eagerly awaits the release of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 to know the fate of the love triangle between Jackie, Alex, and Cole. There is much to explore in the series from where it ended in the first installment, promising unique twists and turns ahead.

Viewers can watch the second season on Netflix after its release. All the episodes of season 1 are also available on the platform. For the viewers who have not subscribed to the platform, there are several plans that can be explored for streaming this series and more content.

A standard with ads plan with full HD viewing and limited content access is available for $7.99/month. For the same offers without ads, a standard plan can be taken for $17.99/month. For 4K Ultra HD viewing and ad-free unlimited content streaming, users can choose the premium plan priced at $24.99/month.

About My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

A still from the series (image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Jackie is looking for a second chance at Silver Falls, and her journey ahead in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is not going to be easy. She will have several personal struggles to handle, along with her existing relationships with Alex, Cole, and the rest of the Walters.

Netflix also revealed a sneak peek into the first episode of the upcoming season. While it unveiled Jackie's search for a home, the viewers also got to see Katherine's attempt at bringing her best friend's daughter back to Silver Falls.

There is an uneasiness that Jackie feels in returning to the place, which makes her consider another option of joining a boarding school instead. However, the clip proved that Katherine succeeded in changing the young protagonist's mind as they came back together to Colorado.

The clip also showed Alex's return from his rodeo camp in Montana, further showcasing the continued rift between him and Cole. With Jackie's return, there is more drama awaiting the characters ahead in the new season.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will release on August 28, 2025, on Netflix.

