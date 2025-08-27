7 things to remember before watching ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2

My Life With the Walter Boys, an American teen drama series, was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Based on Ali Novak’s 2014 Wattpad novel of the same name, the coming-of-age story follows Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), a teenage girl from Manhattan who moves to rural Colorado after becoming orphaned and is taken in by the Walters, a family with seven sons and one daughter.

My Life With the Walter Boys on Netflix delivered a season 1 filled with intense drama, setting the stage for significant developments in season 2. The series was renewed for a second season just two weeks after its initial release, though fans had to wait 18 months for the new episodes.

During the wait, viewers turned to other shows to fill the gap, but the long-anticipated season 2 will finally premiere on August 28. With a lengthy interval since the first season, revisiting the key events from season 1 can provide important context for understanding the storylines in the upcoming season.

Here is a list of seven things to remember before watching My Life with the Walter Boys season 2.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Jackie and Cole share a kiss, and 6 other things to remember before watching My Life with the Walter Boys season 2.

1) Cole struggles after a career-ending injury

Noah LaLonde as Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Before My Life with the Walter Boys begins, Cole was a star quarterback with prospects for a professional football career. An injury, however, ended his ambitions before they could take off, leaving him lost and struggling to cope.

His frustration manifests in typical teenage reckless behavior, including drinking, fighting, and casual relationships, along with general anger toward those around him.

By the end of season 1, Cole starts to recognize the need for change. He enrolls in summer school and begins curbing his risky behaviors, setting the stage for potential developments in season 2.

2) Jackie and Cole share a kiss

Jackie and Cole in season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Throughout season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys, the tension and chemistry between Jackie and Cole simmer beneath the surface. The two share numerous small moments that strengthen their emotional bond.

Although Jackie attempts to focus on Alex, her feelings for Cole remain. In the season finale, she discovers her sister’s teapot, which Cole had repaired but never returned to her.

When Jackie confronts him, Cole admits his feelings but insists he would never act on them because of Alex. Despite this, she kisses him, and when she tries to pull away, he takes her hand and returns the kiss.

3) Alex reacts after Jackie doesn’t say “I love you”

Ashby Gentry as Alex (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The dynamic between Jackie, Cole, and Alex grows even more complicated at Hayley and Will’s wedding. After her kiss with Cole, Jackie attends the wedding with Alex, who confesses his love for her. However, she does not return the sentiment, leaving him hurt.

Alex’s reaction is intense. He ends up drinking excessively, but as a teenager dealing with strong emotions, his behavior escalates.

Both the kiss with Cole and Alex’s unreciprocated declaration are set to play a major role in season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys. It remains uncertain whether Jackie and Alex can move past these events or if they even want to.

4) Nathan and Skylar begin dating

A still from My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Nathan develops a crush on Skylar early in season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys and creates a playlist for her, finishing it with a song he wrote himself. Skylar is initially unsure, finding the gesture a bit overwhelming.

Over time, she comes to see it as romantic rather than awkward. Although their relationship started quickly and was influenced by Skylar’s seizure, they reach a stable point by the season’s end.

By the conclusion of season 1, Nathan and Skylar are one of the least dramatic couples on the show, aside from the Walter parents, and they appear to genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

5) Kiley has feelings for Alex

A still from season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

From the beginning of My Life with the Walter Boys, it is evident that Kiley has feelings for her best friend, Alex. Despite her jealousy, she continues to support him while he is involved with Jackie.

Her frustration grows when Alex begins neglecting their friendship to focus on Jackie. She considers revealing her true feelings in the finale, but he drunkenly dismisses their bond by calling her “practically one of the guys.”

It remains uncertain what lies ahead for Kiley and Alex in season 2. They might reconcile after the fallout from the Cole kiss, or Kiley could decide to move on and explore a relationship with someone else.

6) Danny earns a spot in Juilliard’s summer program

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Danny’s main motivation in My Life with the Walter Boys is his dream of becoming a professional actor. He dedicates all his time and effort to practicing and honing his craft. He faces a setback when Isaac is chosen for the lead role instead of him, but he remains determined to deliver his best performance. His hard work eventually pays off.

Danny earns a spot in Juilliard’s summer acting program. Although he worries about affording the experience, Jackie makes sure he has everything he needs to spend the summer in New York City.

7) Jackie leaves for New York secretly

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The final major development in season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys occurs in the closing moments. Jackie writes a brief letter to Alex apologizing, but she neither elaborates nor delivers it in person.

Instead, she abruptly departs for New York without informing anyone in advance. Katherine only learns of Jackie’s plans when Richard calls her from the airplane, clarifying that he had no role in influencing her decision.

The rest of the Walter family is left to process her sudden departure without farewells or explanations. This unexpected exit is likely to affect the family dynamics upon her return to Colorado in season 2.

Interested viewers can watch My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix.

