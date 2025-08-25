7 best couples from Sex and the City

Four ambitious but wildly different women take on New York City in Sex and the City, a cult classic whose timelessness precedes it. With the spin-off series, And Just Like That..., streaming on HBO Max, their friendships and potential romantic interests have been a topic of discussion for nearly three decades. From end-game couples to fleeting favorites, the show offers something for everyone.

Ad

Meet the crew in this Darren Star romantic comedy: columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), PR professional Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and art dealer Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). Their personalities and tastes in men clash constantly, delivering six seasons of juicy storylines and vulnerable moments of female friendship.

From Charlotte and Harry being the unlikely but perfect partners to Miranda and Robert having the right chemistry at the wrong time, the show’s best couples shine brightly amidst the chaos.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for Sex and the City ahead. The list is in no particular order.

Charlotte and Harry, Miranda and Robert, and other best couples from Sex and the City

1) Charlotte and Harry

Charlotte and Harry marry (Image via YouTube/HBO)

After her disastrous marriage to Trey MacDougal in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City, Charlotte met the love of her life in an unexpected place: the divorce attorney’s office. What began as a seemingly meaningless sexual affair with an “unattractive” Harry soon turned out to be the best decision of her life.

Ad

The duo quickly found solid ground with each other, and their partnership was set up for success from the start.

While Charlotte's decision to marry Harry was as hurried as her decision with Trey, they made it work. Even in And Just Like That..., they remain the only couple from the original series still together, weathering every storm.

From Harry’s cancer scare to navigating every parenting decision with their children, Lily and Rose have shown how patience, kindness, and compatibility can help a relationship stand the test of time.

Ad

2) Miranda and Robert

Miranda and Robert are short-lived (Image via HBO)

Before Miranda found the love of her life in Sex and the City, many men came close to being "the one." Case in point: Robert Leeds, the put-together sports doctor for the New York Knicks, whom Miranda meets when he moves into her apartment building. Their physical and emotional connection is instant, and fans quickly noticed how kind and giving he was with Brady, her infant son.

Ad

However, the heart wants what it wants. Miranda finds herself longing for Steve, Brady’s father and her ex-boyfriend. She confesses her love to him at Brady’s first birthday party, and the Miranda-Robert love story never reaches its destination. It’s a shame, because their relationship was beautifully compatible, and his self-assured personality was exactly what Miranda needed.

3) Samantha and Smith

Samantha is portrayed as a solo bird (Image via HBO)

Jerry (later renamed Smith to boost his PR) starts as just another man Samantha finds attractive. However, he becomes the antithesis of everything she stands for. Unbothered by her wild side and unintimidated by her successful career, he shows up repeatedly until she is convinced to let her guard down. If anyone understood Samantha in romance, it was this young model.

Ad

They are one of the best couples in Sex and the City because of how Samantha softened in his presence. From initially seeing him as a friend with benefits to letting him in during her cancer diagnosis, the couple has come a long way. He even shaves his head to support her through chemotherapy, staying by her side after becoming a famous actor.

However, life gets in the way. After five years, Samantha feels trapped in the relationship and realizes she has fallen out of love. She steps away to prioritize her happiness and career, letting him go in the movie Sex and the City 2.

Ad

4) Carrie and Aidan

Carrie and Aidan hit roadblocks (Image via HBO)

From the moment Carrie met Mr. Big (John) in Sex and the City season 1, fans were convinced that no matter what drama came their way, they would end up together. But that didn’t stop them from rooting for Aidan, the sweet and emotionally intelligent furniture designer who complicates their big, chaotic love. He is everything Carrie needs, but not necessarily what she wants, until she changes years later.

Ad

Their relationship unfolds in three major phases: the first, when she cheats on him with Mr. Big; the second, when he proposes out of fear of losing her again; and the third, in And Just Like That…, where they get a proper second chance and try to build on their changed selves, but ultimately fall apart due to a lack of trust. On paper, they are perfect for each other, but not in real life.

Ad

Carrie and Aidan showcase love in different stages of their lives, from the young and reckless and the old and hopeful, making them one of the best couples in Sex and the City.

5) Miranda and Steve

The duo breaks up in And Just Like That... (Image via HBO)

Ever since their first encounter, it has always been Steve for Miranda, even if she occasionally felt otherwise. He loves her openly and clearly in Sex and the City, despite their on-and-off relationship. Miranda’s pregnancy changes things for the duo, who, despite their economic differences, find a way into each other’s hearts.

Ad

While their mismatched timing constantly gets in the way, they finally leap at Brady’s first birthday. They are one of the best couples in Sex and the City because they reflect the reality of relationships: often challenging, with partners growing in different directions and at different speeds. Steve comes into his own around Miranda, and she learns to be vulnerable with him.

However, their relationship ran its course in And Just Like That..., with Miranda exploring her identity outside of her marriage and discovering her queerness.

Ad

6) Anthony and Stanford

Stanford is Carrie's friend (Image via HBO)

Although the duo’s first date crashes and burns, their paths keep crossing: Anthony is Charlotte’s wedding planner-turned-best friend, and Stanford is Carrie’s friend. It feels fated that they would end up together, even though their constant bickering gets in the way.

Ad

In Sex and the City (the film), they finally give each other a chance and share a kiss, later getting married in the sequel. Their wedding captures some of the most tender moments in the franchise, with Anthony admitting that Stanford is the only man who truly sees him for who he is. Sadly, their relationship doesn’t last, as their ambitions eventually take them in different directions.

7) Carrie and Mr. Big

Ad

Carrie's biggest romantic conquest (Image via HBO)

While they can be a polarizing choice for this list, Carrie and Mr. Big's saga carried Sex and the City. Fans discovered who the main character truly was through the lens of her relationship with Mr. Big. He brings out her personality in technicolor, her fears, vulnerabilities, and everything that makes her shine. While they aren’t the best for each other, their conviction makes them stand out.

Ad

They are the definition of messy contemporary relationships. Mr. Big is the enigmatic, emotionally unavailable one that Carrie feels she must attain to make her romantic dreams come true. He fears commitment, she wants her fairytale, and it is this push-and-pull that makes them one of the best couples in Sex and the City.

Ultimately, amidst almost-weddings and dramatic breakups, they end up together and manage to stay the course until his death in And Just Like That....

Ad

Watch Sex and the City and other movies and shows in the franchise on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More