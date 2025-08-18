“I’m glad she quit” - Internet expresses the take on the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in And Just Like That… season 3

And Just Like That… season 3 has sparked widespread discussion among fans and critics, particularly regarding the absence of Kim Cattrall’s iconic character, Samantha Jones. The third season of the HBO Max series, which premiered on May 29, 2025, concluded the story of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte while marking the final chapter of the Sex and the City franchise.

Online reactions to Samantha Jones’ absence in And Just Like That… season 3 have been diverse, though several viewers expressed relief and respect for Kim Cattrall’s decision.

"I'm glad she quit," a Reddit user commented.

This was under a Reddit post that praises Cattrall for protecting Samantha from poor writing and caricaturization, noting that the actress prioritized the character’s integrity over appearing in the series.

Screenshot from a Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in And Just Like That… season 3 gave relief to viewers

Kim Cattrall stars as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City (Image via HBO Max)

Samantha Jones, introduced in Candace Bushnell’s column and later in the HBO series (1998–2004), is portrayed by Kim Cattrall.

With Samantha Jones absent in And Just Like That… season 3, many fans online have expressed relief. Discussions indicate that viewers see Kim Cattrall’s choice to skip the season as a way to protect Samantha’s legacy, rather than a creative oversight by the show’s producers.

"After all, now that we got the show we got, I have nothing but appreciation and respect for KC for keeping Samantha safe from poor writing and character caricaturization. Whatever the reason behind the scenes was, she made the right choice. She saw the Abu-Dhabi-do of it all. She ended proving more than anybody that she indeed loves and is protective of Samantha," an online user commented.

Another commenter highlighted the problematic portrayal of Samantha in Sex and the City 2.

“I don’t know, they did Samantha really dirty in Sex and the City 2, they made her look really uncultured and a caricature of a western white woman," the user reacted.

Some fans reflected on Samantha’s character arc, emphasizing her independence. One user noted that Samantha’s departure felt consistent with her personality.

"She wanted to get back to her life with her girls in NYC... She stayed in the relationship because Smith stuck with her through chemo but ultimately she was always going to love herself more (as the famous line states). When she bent over, kissed him and said “you’re going to find a wonderful woman who loves being in a relationship” I found it very tender and real. She was being honest and true to herself," the netizen commented.

Further reactions criticized potential mishandlings of other characters in And Just Like That… season 3. One user pointed out the shifts in Miranda and Charlotte’s stories, along with the controversial portrayal of Aidan, warning that Samantha’s character might have faced similar treatment. The comment praised the show for keeping Samantha in her iconic style while highlighting the contrast with other character arcs.

"SATC 2 was extremely awful, but somehow they managed to make AJLT worse... Even Carrie’s “fashion” was terrible. Samantha’s scene was literally her sitting in a car and she looked more fashionable than Carrie in an entire season," a fan echoed.

Some highlighted that Samantha’s portrayal preserved the essence of her original character.

"She definitely embodies the ethos of the show we know and love 💕," another user noted.

What is the role of Samantha Jones in And Just Like That… season 3

Kim Cattrall stars as Samantha Jones (Image via Getty)

Samantha Jones, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, is a public relations professional known for her confidence, assertiveness, and sexual independence. Her storyline spans Sex and the City 2 and the 2008 films, covering experiences such as cancer, romantic relationships, and relocation to Los Angeles.

By the time And Just Like That… season 3 premiered, her character arc was established, allowing Cattrall to step back from the series.

Her absence switched the attention to Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie while keeping the story going. Samantha's short appearance in the second season showed that she was connected to Carrie without having to be fully involved. This method kept her character's story on track and didn't cause any problems.

Samantha's work, relationships, and personal problems all helped her grow as a character over the franchise. Her decision not to appear in And Just Like That… season 3 allowed the show to keep looking at the other important characters while still keeping Samantha Jones's tale alive.

And Just Like That… season 3 premiered on May 29, 2025, with the final episode airing on August 14, 2025. The season was expanded from 10 to 12 episodes following the announcement that it would be the series’ last, marking the conclusion of the Sex and the City franchise.

