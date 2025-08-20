And Just Like That Season 3: All Couples Ranked

And just like that, Sex and the City has returned several characters for another season. The third season continues the stories of Carrie's girlfriends with her as they navigate their lives in New York City.

The third season introduces new romantic partners while revisiting old, familiar characters from the former seasons. The show explores how these women tackle dating in their fifties and sixties. Every character faces unique challenges in their love lives.

From complicated affairs to stable marriages, the season displays various relationship dynamics. The couples in the show range from brief encounters to long-term partnerships.

Some relationships in And Just Like That prosper while others encounter major troubles. The third season presents seven crucial couples that viewers follow throughout the episodes. Every partnership tells a different story about urban romance and commitment in today's era.

All couples ranked from And Just Like That Season 3

7) Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Aidan and Carrie return to the television in And Just Like That Season 3. Their relationship dates back to the former Sex and the City series. The two characters have a complex history together. In the past, Aidan wanted to marry Carrie, but she was involved with Big. However, they reunite in the second season of And Just Like That.

Many viewers hoped they would finally work things out, but in the third season, their old problems emerged. Aidan struggles with trust issues from their past. He also deals with marital conflicts with his ex-wife and the youngest son. Carrie tries to be supportive and understanding as she has grown and learned from previous mishaps.

Unfortunately, Aidan remains stuck in past betrayal, and the couple moves on different emotional tangents as Carrie tries to look forward to their future, but Aidan is carrying the old wounds. Despite that, the fans and viewers still root for them, considering their long-standing history.

6) Lisa Todd Wexley and Herbert Wexley

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Lisa and Herbert represent growth in New York's elite circles. Lisa works as a creative professional, while Herbert left his banking profession for politics. They have three brilliant children together. The family lives in comfort on the Upper East Side. The third season demonstrates cracks in their seemingly ideal marriage.

Lisa encountered new challenges with her PBS documentary project and threw herself into work. Additionally, Herbery becomes stressed about his public image. Their professional ambitions start affecting their connections in And Just Like That Season 3. The couple begins to spend less time together. Lisa starts developing feelings for the editor of her documentary, creating additional tension. Work pressure slowly replaces the love they once cherished.

5) Miranda Hobbes and Joy

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Miranda enters the dating world again in And Just Like That Season 3. Her evolving relationship with Che ended in the second season as she felt uncertain about finding love. Miranda meets Joy, a BBC producer, through professional connections as the story progresses. Joy brings enthusiasm and energy to Miranda's life.

Miranda makes some mistakes at the beginning of the relationship. She agrees to appear on television to impress Joy. However, the appearance becomes a disaster when Miranda mispronounces some words while going live.

She becomes a viral internet joke because of the mistake. Joy finds the incident sweet rather than embarrassing. The two women have a raw conversation about their differences and evolve their connection through their differences in the third season of And Just Like That.

4) Anthony Marentino and Giuseppe

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Anthony has been Charlotte's homosexual friend since the Sex and the City days, and it continues in And Just Like That. He previously worked as an event planner and stylist. And later goes on to own a thriving bakery in New York.

Anthony employs attractive young men who attract new customers. He maintains his blunt way of conversation and sharp wit. One of the employees is Giuseppe, an Italian poet with a romantic persona.

The two men have stark differences in their backgrounds and personalities. Anthony prefers practical approaches to the struggles of life, while Giuseppe perceives the world through an artistic lens. Additionally, the age difference creates some other challenges. But the duo stand up for each other in the most unexpected circumstances.

3) Seema Patel and Adam Karma

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Seema is synonymous with a strong female character in And Just Like That. She controls every aspect of her personal and professional life. She often enjoys casual connections without emotional attachment. Her boss steps down unexpectedly during the third season of And Just Like That.

This compels Seema to start her own real estate business. The career transition creates uncertainty and stress in her life. Adam works as Carrie's landscaper and garden designer. He follows alternative lifestyle practices. He approaches life with a peaceful and calm attitude.

Adam represents the complete opposite of what Seema usually goes for. He ends up admiring Seem'a's confidence and attitude towards business. Seem learns she can be valuable around Adam.

Their relationship allows her to display different sides of her persona. Adam encourages Seema's ambitious nature rather than feeling insecure and threatened. The couple balances tenderness and power in their connection.

2) Carrie Bradshaw and Duncan Reeves

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Duncan lives in the basement apartment of Carrie's townhouse. He works as a professional biographer who writes about famous people. In the beginning, Carrie and Duncan have neighbor problems. Their relationship, however, evolves when Carrie helps during a kitchen emergency.

From there on, they started collaborating on their writing projects. Duncan provides feedback on Carrie's work, and she offers support for his biographical research. Their friendship in And Just Like That develops into a brief romantic connection. Duncan eventually leaves New York when his writing assignments end.

The relationship teaches Carrie crucial lessons about independence. She learns to trust her writing capacity. And Duncan's departure later in And Just Like That helps Carrie finish the last chapter of her book alone.

1) Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Harry Goldenblatt

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Charlotte and Harry have the most stable marriage in And Just Like That. Their relationship started during the original Sex and the City show. In the series, Harry initially serves as Charlotte's divorce lawyer, but she falls in love with him despite their unlikely reluctance.

Their marriage has lasted through several years of struggles. The third season of And Just Like That tests their relationship with a serious health issue. Harry receives a cancer diagnosis that shocks both of them. Charlotte dedicates herself to caring for her husband and tries to keep her illness private from the group. The secrecy creates emotional strain for Charlotte, and Harry starts sensing her exhaustion and strain.

However, the couple handles the issue with support and love. Their marriage showcases true love during difficult phases in And Just Like That.

These are some of the most popular couples that took the centre stage in the storyline of And Just Like That Season 3. Let us know in the comments section which one of them is your favourite.

