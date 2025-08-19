7 Unanswered Questions After 'And Just Like That' Series Finale

And Just Like That has finally announced its ending. The popular sequel to Sex and the City wrapped up its final season. And the viewers watched Carrie Bradshaw navigate life without Big. Charlotte dealt with changes in the family. Miranda explored refreshing relationships. The series brought back old faces while introducing new characters.

And Just Like That gave viewers three seasons of laughter and drama. The show tackled urban issues with heart and humor, and characters encountered real-life problems like aging, loss, and identity. The series updated classic themes of today's era, and viewers saw their beloved characters evolve and transform.

Additionally, new friendships were formed between different generations. The show explored love in all its forms. Now that the finale has aired, some questions remain unanswered. Some narratives felt unfinished.

Character arcs seemed to be missing. Audiences want answers about what happens next. The ending left room for interpretation, and various plot threads require resolution. Here are seven crucial questions that And Just Like That left unanswered.

7 unanswered questions left after the And Just Like That series finale

1) Is Carrie’s novel hinting at her future?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In the finale season, Carrie was working on a historical novel that introduced a woman in the 1840s who faces challenges that mirror Carrie's own life.

The book's climax includes the lead receiving an invitation from Joshua Perry, a widower who has returned from London. The character feels symbolic, as Perry Street is a prominent location that holds Carrie's New York apartment. However, whether Joshua is a literary device or a soft clue about her future arises. The question lingers on whether he will represent a new lover story or if the show wants the viewers to adapt it as just a farewell metaphor. The finale never made this clear.

2) Are the finale’s stakes too low?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The last episode of Sex and the City displayed Big crossing an ocean to win Carrie back into his life. However, in contrast, And Just Like That utilized Thanksgiving dinner as its key nod. The family gathering gave off warmth but lacked any drama. Miranda, hosting her first Thanksgiving, should have wrapped all the stories together.

Instead, it raised a crucial question of whether the simple conclusion was enough for a series with such a rich legacy. The fans were expecting sparks, but the concluding dinner was confined to eating pie and silent conflicts, rather than a dramatic climax that would become memorable.

3) Who will truly end up happy?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The romance was the central angle of the show as Giuseppe and Anthony prepared for marriage despite the doubts enveloping their connection.

Additionally, Seema explored a new romance with Adam, testing her reluctance to commitment. Joy and Miranda's relationship appeared steady, despite the unconventional hurdles.

But none of the stories concluded with clarity. The question remains if the couples last or were left in limbo for viewers to imagine their futures. And Just Like That ended without any final answers, leaving the fans wondering if happiness is fleeting or secure for the couples.

4) What is next for Charlotte and Harry?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Charlotte and Harry were the only steady pair since Sex and the City, but this season tested them with various health issues and fears of mortality. Harry's struggles with surgery and later the recovery shifted their relationship dynamic.

The finale barely addressed whether these problems were resolved. Charlotte supported him with patience, but her vertigo storyline did not get any follow-up. The viewers were left perplexed as to whether writers dropped or suggested that the turmoils of life never end. The unanswered health situational plots stand out as loose threads.

5) Could there be a next generation?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Charlotte’s children, Lily and Rock, carried their narratives. Rock explored gender identity, while Lily experienced teenage romance drama. Yet both arcs in And Just Like That have vanished abruptly. This left the viewers wondering if these young characters would become the centre of a new show or a spinoff, with the upcoming generation could mirror what Gossip Girl once did.

The series hinted at various possibilities but never gave generic directions. If And Just Like That is over, it raises whether the story of young New York love will bloom through these characters.

6) Will Lisa Todd Wexley’s story find closure?

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Lisa Todd Wexley, also called LTW, focused most of the season on her documentary. There were hints of a Michelle Obama cameo, but never any confirmation. Her husband Herbert's political campaign also vanished with no clear answers. LTW was a compelling character, but her professional arc ended without payoff.

The real question in And Just Like That remains if her project was finished and if she succeeded as a filmmaker. The finale left her future as open as when she joined Carrie's circle in the beginning, making her narrative feel unfinished.

7) Will Samantha Jones ever return?

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Samantha (portrayed by Kim Cattrall) was a crucial part of Sex and the City. The finale made no mention of her beyond the messages. The viewers have long speculated about her possible return, but the reality looks unlikely. And with her absence in And Just Like That, many viewers felt the excitement of the show had vanished. However, the door for her comeback remains cracked open.

Many fans kept hoping that there would be a special episode or movie bringing her back one last time. The finale hinted at no signs of the same, but the mystery stays alive.

And Just Like That ended with subtle moments instead of big gestures. It left questions about the characters' lives and made the fans wonder if there would be any answers to all the unanswered questions.

