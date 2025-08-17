Matt Riddle gives major update on his relationship with Randy Orton years after WWE exit

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke about his relationship with Randy Orton. The Original Bro left the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023.

Orton and Riddle teamed up for the first time in 2021. The duo going by the name RK-Bro had an impressive run as a tag team, winning the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. Unfortunately, The Apex Predator was forced out of action due to a devastating injury in May 2022, and Riddle was released from WWE before Orton's return.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Matt Riddle was asked if he was still friends with his former RK-Bro teammate. The 39-year-old said that The Viper texted him recently. Riddle further revealed the conversation he had with the veteran.

"You know, Randy [Orton] hit me up just the other day. I posted something pushing my OF account… I make a lot of money with that. He wrote to me, ‘You crazy son of a bi**h.’ I go, ‘Randy, I’m not gonna lie, the money is real.’ He goes, ‘It’s probably better on the body too,' and I go, 'Sure is,'" Riddle said. [From 15:50 to 16:11]

The former WWE United States Champion added that he was still in contact with Randy Orton. Riddle noted that he and Orton went through a lot together. He further revealed a similarity between himself and the 14-time world champion.

"But yeah, me and Randy, we talk to each other. I try not to bother him that much because I know how busy he is with his family and everything," he added. "We’ve been through a lot together. I think Randy is a lot like me. If I’m not gonna see you today or tomorrow, I’ll stay in touch, but I’m probably not gonna call you everyday and be like, ‘What’s new?’" [From 16:12 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Matt Riddle's comments:

Matt Riddle sheds light on plans discussed for RK-Bro's potential breakup

Later in the interview, Matt Riddle claimed that the creative team wanted Randy Orton to turn on him. However, the former UFC star noted that he suggested a different idea.

Matt Riddle stated that he proposed that he would like to turn on Randy Orton instead. He reasoned that The Viper would be cheered more than him as the good guy. Riddle added that he was looking forward to the storyline demanding a different version of his character.

"But at the end of the day, I was like, guys, I’m still new to WWE compared to Randy, and if he turns on me, they’re not going to cheer for me — they’re going to cheer for the legend that is Randy Orton. So if anything, I would like to turn on Randy. I was very much looking forward to that. Not just because of the matches, but being able to dive into a different version of my character," Riddle said.

Unfortunately, Matt Riddle announced his departure from WWE in September 2023, two months before Randy Orton's return from injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Only time will tell if RK-Bro reunites ever again.

