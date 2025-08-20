Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST on d Anime Store and DMM TV, as per the show's official streaming platforms. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll for fans in the US and across the globe. Following its early streaming, the episode will air in Japanese local networks on August 30, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

Ad

The previous episode further highlighted the captivating chemistry between Chizuru and Kazuya and showcased wholesome moments. Embedded with rom-com and fan service elements, the episode nicely poised the ongoing arc. Given how the episode ended, fans are looking forward to the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 release date and time for every region

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As per the anime's official site and the release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. at 10 pm JST, prior to its television broadcast on August 30, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. The episode will be available on global streaming services 30 minutes following its early streaming in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 26, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9?

Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 will be streaming in advance on DMM TV and d Anime Store. After its early release on the Japanese digital media, the episode will air on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels in Japan.

Ad

Furthermore, interested viewers from the US and other global regions, except China, Japan, and Korea, can catch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 recap

Chizuru and Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode kicked off with Kazuya trying his best to stay collected during a waterslide ride with Chizuru. Following the ride, the episode delved into a flashback, involving Chizuru and Mami's conversation, where the latter insisted that Chizuru leave Kazuya.

Ad

However, Chizuru defended Kazuya, saying that he wasn't a stalker. As such, Mami wondered whether Chizuru was in love with the boy, to which she had no answer. Meanwhile, at the waterpark, Kazuya noticed that Chizuru wasn't coming out of the water. He eventually figured out that Chizuru had lost her top in the water.

He immediately dove under the water and found the piece. When Chizuru couldn't fix it on her own, he tied the strap for her. Chizuru was overwhelmed with emotions, and she once again remembered her conversation with Mami. Later, she asked Kazuya whether something had happened between him and Ruka.

Ad

Mami and Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kazuya was slightly surprised by the question. Shortly after that, the duo met Nagomi, who was with Mami. Kazuya and Chizuru were nervous that Mami might have told Nagomi. However, the blonde-haired girl revealed that she wouldn't spill the beans under such circumstances.

Ad

Later, the episode focused on a conversation between Mami and Kazuya. The former remarked that she was shocked when she discovered that Kazuya and Chizuru were still dating. Yet, the episode made it evident that Mami was immensely jealous of their relationship. The episode ended with Mami plotting something sinister.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9?

Mami, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview clip shared at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 is titled For My First Time and Girlfriend. The episode will likely show Kazuya discovering what Ruka said to Chizuru.

Ad

Furthermore, the episode may show more wholesome moments, featuring the main cast. As evident from the preview, the episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 199 of Reiji Miyajima's manga.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More