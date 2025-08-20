Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST on d Anime Store and DMM TV, as per the show's official streaming platforms. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll for fans in the US and across the globe. Following its early streaming, the episode will air in Japanese local networks on August 30, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.
The previous episode further highlighted the captivating chemistry between Chizuru and Kazuya and showcased wholesome moments. Embedded with rom-com and fan service elements, the episode nicely poised the ongoing arc. Given how the episode ended, fans are looking forward to the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9.
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 release date and time for every region
As per the anime's official site and the release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. at 10 pm JST, prior to its television broadcast on August 30, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. The episode will be available on global streaming services 30 minutes following its early streaming in Japan.
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9?
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 will be streaming in advance on DMM TV and d Anime Store. After its early release on the Japanese digital media, the episode will air on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels in Japan.
Furthermore, interested viewers from the US and other global regions, except China, Japan, and Korea, can catch the episode on Crunchyroll.
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 recap
The episode kicked off with Kazuya trying his best to stay collected during a waterslide ride with Chizuru. Following the ride, the episode delved into a flashback, involving Chizuru and Mami's conversation, where the latter insisted that Chizuru leave Kazuya.
However, Chizuru defended Kazuya, saying that he wasn't a stalker. As such, Mami wondered whether Chizuru was in love with the boy, to which she had no answer. Meanwhile, at the waterpark, Kazuya noticed that Chizuru wasn't coming out of the water. He eventually figured out that Chizuru had lost her top in the water.
He immediately dove under the water and found the piece. When Chizuru couldn't fix it on her own, he tied the strap for her. Chizuru was overwhelmed with emotions, and she once again remembered her conversation with Mami. Later, she asked Kazuya whether something had happened between him and Ruka.
Kazuya was slightly surprised by the question. Shortly after that, the duo met Nagomi, who was with Mami. Kazuya and Chizuru were nervous that Mami might have told Nagomi. However, the blonde-haired girl revealed that she wouldn't spill the beans under such circumstances.
Later, the episode focused on a conversation between Mami and Kazuya. The former remarked that she was shocked when she discovered that Kazuya and Chizuru were still dating. Yet, the episode made it evident that Mami was immensely jealous of their relationship. The episode ended with Mami plotting something sinister.
What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9?
According to the preview clip shared at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 is titled For My First Time and Girlfriend. The episode will likely show Kazuya discovering what Ruka said to Chizuru.
Furthermore, the episode may show more wholesome moments, featuring the main cast. As evident from the preview, the episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 199 of Reiji Miyajima's manga.
