Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4: Kazuya gets caught in a whirlwind as Mami confronts Chizuru

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4, titled Decision and Girlfriend, was released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The episode witnessed Kazuya trying to break up with Ruka since he loved Chizuru. He realized that he needed to step up and act properly. However, it was easier said than done.

On the other hand, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 revealed an interesting fact about Mami, who knew that Kazuya and Chizuru were still in their rental relationship. Kazuya thought that it was troublesome, considering how close Mami had gotten with Grandma Nagomi. Overall, the episode was packed with drama.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4: Chizuru tells Kazuya about Mami

Ruka snaps at Kazuya for trying to break up with her in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 begins with Kazuya Kinoshita begging Ruka to break up with him, as he loves Chizuru Mizuhara. Surprisingly, Ruka states that she has known about Kazuya's actual feelings all along, given how he has been constantly spacing out during their dates. She begins to cry because of how awful Kazuya has been to her.

Kazuya apologizes once again and says it's no longer possible for him to carry on with the fake promises. Yet, Ruka doesn't want to listen to anything. She hugs him tightly and says she loves him a lot. Moreover, Ruka mentions that it's their destiny, and she's not going to split up with him, no matter what. As Ruka is leaving, she suddenly senses that Kazuya might try to confess to Chizuru.

Ruka, as seen crying in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 then shows Ruka snapping at Kazuya and reminding him of his rental relationship with Chizuru. In other words, confessing to Chizuru is against the terms and conditions of the rental contract. Yet, Kazuya still wants to follow his heart and confess his feelings to the girl whom he truly loves.

According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4, Kazuya wants to be clear with everyone. He also recalls the amount of risks he has taken and the time he has spent with Chizuru. With that, Kazuya returns to his dorm and sees Chizuru standing outside. The tense atmosphere rubs off on Chizuru, who rushes into her room before Kazuya can say anything.

Kazuya sees Chizuru outside the dorm (Image via TMS Entertainment)

She mentions that she needs something urgent to attend to. As Chizuru hastily enters her room, she sits and thinks about Kazuya's face. She wonders why he made that face. The next day, Kazuya is about to ring the doorbell at Chizuru's house. Just then, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4, Chizuru opens the door and sees Kazuya outside.

Chizuru interrupts Kazuya and says that Mami still knows about their rental relationship. She is convinced about this through an incident involving Mizuhara's Coco bag, which Mami must have seen in Kazuya's room. Chizuru feels that things have become slightly precarious.

Chizuru tells Kazuya everything about her encounter with Mami (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After this, the narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 focuses on Kazuya, who delves into a thought and realizes that they must stay alert, especially since Mami is now constantly in touch with Grandma Nagomi. There's a good chance that she may spill the beans if she truly knows about Kazuya and Chizuru's rental relationship.

Kazuya ponders for a while and fantasizes about confessing his feelings to Chizuru. He thinks that even if Grandma Nagomi finds out their secret, as long as he's in a real relationship with Chizuru, she will understand. However, he changes the moment he recalls Ruka's words. Kazuya thinks he should read the room and see where things stand first.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4: Kazuya learns about Grandma Nagomi's wish

Kazuya, as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After his conversation with Chizuru, Kazuya goes to Kibe and asks him if Mami has asked random questions about Mizuhara. Kibe tells him that she hasn't. In fact, she has given decent input about the liquor business. Also, Kibe tells Kazuya that while he has only exchanged a few text messages, he is convinced Mami is just serious about finding a job.

Meanwhile, Kazuya still doesn't want to buy Kibe's words. He thinks he could be overlooking things, even though he doesn't know the full story about him and Chizuru. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4, Kibe tells Kazuya that he should truly get serious about Chizuru.

Grandma Nagomi, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kibe also mentions that he can already see Kazuya in a church, standing next to Chizuru. With that, Kazuya realizes that Kibe is truly a good friend. Thus, he wonders if he should tell him the truth. At this moment, Kazuya tells Kibe that he has something important to tell him.

Elsewhere, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4, Chizuru bumps into Mami in the hallway. Meanwhile, Kazuya still wonders how he can tell the truth about his relationship with Chizuru. He makes to and fro but is unable to say what he intends to. At this moment, Kibe suspects that it's about Chizuru. He also discovers that Kazuya must be hiding something about Chizuru from Nagomi.

Mami and Chizuru at the hallway (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He thinks it's fine to lie to her if something is gravely wrong. That said, he tells Kazuya that Grandma Nagomi goes to her husband's grave every morning and prays for Kazuya's well-being. Therefore, he thinks that one shouldn't be dishonest with someone who prays for their happiness more than their own.

Meanwhile, in the hallway, Mami tells Chizuru to relax after they bump into each other. She mentions that she hasn't told anything to Nagomi. However, Chizuru senses that Mami has something to say to her. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 ends with Mami inviting Chizuru to a donut shop.

Conclusion

Kazuya, as seen flustered in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

From a narrative perspective, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 explored Kazuya's feelings and his hesitancy. He still couldn't muster the courage to confess his actual feelings to Chizuru.

Although he didn't have the right moment for it, he still couldn't convey his feelings. Additionally, the episode teased the confrontation between Chizuru and Mami. Undoubtedly, Mami has a shrewd plan in her mind. It remains to be seen what she says to Chizuru at the donut shop.

