Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8: Kazuya helps Chizuru at the water park, as Mami's jealousy intensifies the drama

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 was released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The episode further added complexities to the narrative, with Mami trying to break Kazuya and Chizuru's wholesome relationship. Mami's jealousy was one of the major highlights of the episode, as well as Chizuru's fan service moments.

Ad

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 also delved into Kazuya's thought process regarding how he feels about Chizuru and Mami. The episode had plenty of fan service moments and dramatic elements. Undoubtedly, TMS Entertainment has done a solid job of injecting life into Reiji Miyajima's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8: Chizuru faces a problem at the water park

Kazuya and Chizuru try the waterslide (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 opens with Kazuya Kinoshita trying his best to stay composed during his waterslide ride with Chizuru. Several thoughts swirl in his head, and he becomes too nauseated to feel anything. He wonders when the ride will be over.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, the waterslide ride is done, albeit at the cost of Kazuya's brain being fried. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8, Kazuya notices that Chizuru hasn't gotten out of the water yet. He asks her if something is wrong, but the girl says she is fine. Chizuru then recalls a conversation she had with Mami on the way back from the donut shop.

According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8, Mami wanted to brand Kazuya as a stalker. However, Chizuru thought that it was taking it too far. As such, Mami felt that Chizuru was too naive and innocent to think such. In fact, she sounded worried about Chizuru, whom she wanted to "save" from Kazuya. Eventually, Mami asked Chizuru if she loved Kazuya.

Ad

Chizuru and Mami, as seen in the past (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Chizuru was too embarrassed to answer her. Nevertheless, Mami advised her not to take things too far, as it could only end up hurting her. Furthermore, she warned her that if she played favorites with Kazuya too much, her other clients would think worse. Although Chizuru was solid in her arguments, she was shaken by Mami's comments.

Ad

Back at the present, Chizuru continues to dwell on such thoughts. Yet, suddenly, she notices something strange: her top has been undone. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 shows Chizuru panicking, as she doesn't know where her top went. She wonders if it was swept away during the waterslide. Nevertheless, she doesn't know what to do anymore.

Meanwhile, Kazuya detects Chizuru hiding behind a floater. He wonders if something is truly wrong with her. Unlike others, she hasn't been coming out of the water. Kazuya suspects Chizuru might be feeling under the weather. As such, he thinks it's the perfect time to become the "knight in the shining armor" for her.

Ad

Chizuru loses her top (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With that thought, Kazuya approaches Chizuru, who whispers silently that she has lost her top in the water. Kazuya begins to daydream about Chizuru, the moment she reveals the truth. Yet, when he sees someone approaching near the pool, he immediately gets closer to Chizuru and shields her from their vision.

Ad

At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8, Kazuya thinks that he must do something as Chizuru's "boyfriend." He wears the goggles and gets underwater. It doesn't take Kazuya long to find Chizuru's top. He immediately retrieves it and gives it to Chizuru.

Kazuya wants to help Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, Chizuru faces some difficulty putting on the straps, since it's a new swimsuit. At this moment, Kazuya asks Chizuru if he should do it for her. Kazuya's suggestion catches Chizuru off guard, but she nods in agreement. Kazuya tells her not to worry, as he will keep his eyes closed the entire time.

Ad

His hands begin to shake as he ties the straps. Eventually, he does and helps Chizuru get out of the pool. Meanwhile, Kazuya wonders if acting manly and offering to help tie Chizuru's top was the right call. As he ruminates on such stuff, Chizuru asks him about what he was about to say earlier.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8: Kazuya and Mami's confrontation

Chizuru, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following this, the narrative of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 shifts the focus to Mami, who reads a text on her phone. She finds out that Chizuru is at the water park and becomes visibly frustrated. On the other side of the spectrum, Chizuru asks Kazuya what he thinks about her swimsuit.

Ad

Kazuya immediately blurts out that it's cute. He begins to shout out loud, saying it's the best swimsuit ever. As Kazuya continues praising Chizuru's swimsuit with terms such as "blue damsel," others pass by him with a smile on their faces. Suddenly, Kazuya notices that Chizuru is laughing. She wonders what "Blue Damsel" even means.

Seeing this side of Chizuru reaffirms Kazuya's feelings about her. In other words, he realizes that he truly loves her. Eventually, Chizuru suggests they go look for grandmother Nagomi. At the same time, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8, Chizuru asks Kazuya whether there has been something between him and Ruka.

Ad

Chizuru and Kazuya meet Nagomi and Mami (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When Kazuya asks her what she means by it, Chizuru says it's nothing. However, Chizuru's inquiry begins to feed on Kazuya's mind, as he wonders why she would bring it up so suddenly. Eventually, they find Nagomi, who is chatting with none other than Mami.

Ad

As soon as Kazuya spots Mami, he becomes immensely terrified. He doesn't know what to do, as he cannot let her find out the truth like that. Just then, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8, Chizuru approaches Nagomi with a smile. Nagomi tears up seeing Chizuru, and states that she was looking at the pictures Chizuru and Mami clicked at the beach.

Mami and Kazuya, as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Mami apologizes, saying Nagomi was the one who insisted. Later, Mami whispers into Chizuru's ear that she doesn't have to worry, as she won't blow her cover. Later, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 shows Kazuya earnestly requesting Mami not to cause any trouble for Mizuhara.

Ad

Mami apologizes if she scared her. However, she mentions that she was pretty much shocked when she discovered that he and Chizuru were still dating. Although Mami mentions that she is rooting for Kazuya, deep inside, she wants their relationship to fail. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 ends with Mami plotting something sinister for Kazuya.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More