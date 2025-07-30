  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 30, 2025 09:55 GMT
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 is set to release on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. JST on DMM TV and d Anime Store, according to the anime's official platforms. The episode will be streamed early in global regions on Crunchyroll. After its early release, the episode will air on TBS, BS-TBS, MBS, and other Japanese channels on August 9, 2025, at 2:23 a.m. JST.

Ad

The previous episode delved into Chizuru's psyche as she processed her conversation with Mami. Moreover, the episode saw an interesting moment between Kazuya and Chizuru.

Furthermore, the episode saw Grandma Nagomi invite Chizuru and Ruka to a short vacation at a Hawaiian resort. Given how the episode ended, anime fans can't wait to see what happens next in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 release date and time for every region

Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. JST, ahead of its TV broadcast on August 9, 2025, at 2:23 a.m. JST. However, due to the time zone differences, the episode will be streaming 30 minutes late in global regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 release date and time, as per the global release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

6:30 AM

Central Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

8:30 AM

Eastern Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

9:30 AM

Brazil Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

10:30 AM

British Summer Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

2:30 PM

Central European Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

3:30 PM

Indian Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

7 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

9:30 PM

Australian Central Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

11 PM

Ad
Ad

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 early on DMM TV and d Anime Store services in Japan. Following this, the episode will be broadcast on other Japanese networks, such as MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS.

Ad

Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 worldwide, except in Japan, China, and Korea.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 recap

Mami and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Mami and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode opens with a conversation between Mami and Chizuru. Mami discusses Chizuru's rental relationship with Kazuya and how awful it must have been for her and Nagomi, who has been deceived. While she knows that Chizuru is trying to support Kazuya, Mami reminds her that she's still lying to his family, which isn't normal.

Ad

At any rate, she wants to save Chizuru from Kazuya. Elsewhere, Kazuya looks at an old photograph of himself with Chizuru and daydreams about a relationship with her. She meets Chizuru outside her door and is about to confess. At this moment, Ruka calls him and says she wants to come over. Meanwhile, Chizuru heads out.

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Eventually, Ruka comes in and states that she intends to stay overnight. On the other hand, the episode delves into Chizuru's psyche, as she ponders the discussion she had with Mami earlier. She is convinced that Mami will tell the truth to Nagomi sooner or later. She wonders what she must do.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ruka couldn't concentrate on her studies ever since Kazuya suggested they break up. She also gets mad at Kazuya when he declines to let her stay. Ruka reminds Kazuya of the consequences of dating a rental girlfriend, and when the boy doesn't listen, she throws tantrums and ultimately ends up kissing him on the lips.

Nagomi and others at the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Nagomi and others at the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, the doorbell rings. Kazuya opens the door and finds Chizuru with Nagomi. Kazuya's grandmother appears slightly confused seeing Ruka. Eventually, Chizuru clears the air by saying that they planned to play cards at night. Nevertheless, Nagomi invites Chizuru, and later Ruka, to a Hawaiian resort.

Ad

After she leaves, Ruka confronts Chizuru and asks her why she didn't refuse Nagomi's request. She also lies about escalating her relationship with Kazuya and urges Chizuru not to meddle in their affairs anymore. The episode ends with Chizuru overwhelmed with complicated emotions.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6?

Chizuru and Ruka (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Chizuru and Ruka (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview clip shown at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 is titled Family Trip and Girlfriend. The episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 187 of Reiji Miyajima's manga and officially delve into the Hawaiian Trip Arc. As evident from the preview video, the episode will show Kazuya and others head to the Hawaiian resort.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications