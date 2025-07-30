Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 is set to release on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. JST on DMM TV and d Anime Store, according to the anime's official platforms. The episode will be streamed early in global regions on Crunchyroll. After its early release, the episode will air on TBS, BS-TBS, MBS, and other Japanese channels on August 9, 2025, at 2:23 a.m. JST.

Ad

The previous episode delved into Chizuru's psyche as she processed her conversation with Mami. Moreover, the episode saw an interesting moment between Kazuya and Chizuru.

Furthermore, the episode saw Grandma Nagomi invite Chizuru and Ruka to a short vacation at a Hawaiian resort. Given how the episode ended, anime fans can't wait to see what happens next in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 release date and time for every region

Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. JST, ahead of its TV broadcast on August 9, 2025, at 2:23 a.m. JST. However, due to the time zone differences, the episode will be streaming 30 minutes late in global regions.

Ad

Trending

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 release date and time, as per the global release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 5, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 early on DMM TV and d Anime Store services in Japan. Following this, the episode will be broadcast on other Japanese networks, such as MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS.

Ad

Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 worldwide, except in Japan, China, and Korea.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 recap

Mami and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode opens with a conversation between Mami and Chizuru. Mami discusses Chizuru's rental relationship with Kazuya and how awful it must have been for her and Nagomi, who has been deceived. While she knows that Chizuru is trying to support Kazuya, Mami reminds her that she's still lying to his family, which isn't normal.

Ad

At any rate, she wants to save Chizuru from Kazuya. Elsewhere, Kazuya looks at an old photograph of himself with Chizuru and daydreams about a relationship with her. She meets Chizuru outside her door and is about to confess. At this moment, Ruka calls him and says she wants to come over. Meanwhile, Chizuru heads out.

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Eventually, Ruka comes in and states that she intends to stay overnight. On the other hand, the episode delves into Chizuru's psyche, as she ponders the discussion she had with Mami earlier. She is convinced that Mami will tell the truth to Nagomi sooner or later. She wonders what she must do.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ruka couldn't concentrate on her studies ever since Kazuya suggested they break up. She also gets mad at Kazuya when he declines to let her stay. Ruka reminds Kazuya of the consequences of dating a rental girlfriend, and when the boy doesn't listen, she throws tantrums and ultimately ends up kissing him on the lips.

Nagomi and others at the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, the doorbell rings. Kazuya opens the door and finds Chizuru with Nagomi. Kazuya's grandmother appears slightly confused seeing Ruka. Eventually, Chizuru clears the air by saying that they planned to play cards at night. Nevertheless, Nagomi invites Chizuru, and later Ruka, to a Hawaiian resort.

Ad

After she leaves, Ruka confronts Chizuru and asks her why she didn't refuse Nagomi's request. She also lies about escalating her relationship with Kazuya and urges Chizuru not to meddle in their affairs anymore. The episode ends with Chizuru overwhelmed with complicated emotions.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6?

Chizuru and Ruka (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview clip shown at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 is titled Family Trip and Girlfriend. The episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 187 of Reiji Miyajima's manga and officially delve into the Hawaiian Trip Arc. As evident from the preview video, the episode will show Kazuya and others head to the Hawaiian resort.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More