Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5: Ruka's emotional outburst leaves Chizuru stunned

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, titled Promised Time and Girlfriend, was released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The episode witnessed Chizuru grappling with complicated emotions, as she kept remembering her conversation with Mami. Additionally, the episode featured an interesting moment between Kazuya and Ruka.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 also saw Grandma Nagomi invite Chizuru and Ruka on a two-night vacation to a Hawaiian resort. Besides that, the episode witnessed Ruka properly confronting Chizuru about her feelings for Kazuya. Overall, the episode was full of dramatic moments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5: Mami and Chizuru's conversation, Ruka wants to spend the night with Kazuya

Mami and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 begins with a conversation between Mami and Chizuru at the donut shop. Mami mentions how surprising it was to see her on the screen while she was looking into the crowdfunding as part of the app development for the website.

After stalling for a bit, Mami finally asks Chizuru whether being a rental girlfriend is the best for her career. Chizuru replies that she reports everything she does to the agency, so there's no problem. Afterward, Chizuru apologizes to Mami for still seeing Kazuya. Mami says there's no need to be sorry. However, she somehow feels bad about Nagomi, who is being deceived.

According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, Mami knows why Chizuru is still trying to support Kazuya. However, she reminds her that she is still lying to his family, and it's not normal. At first, Mami thought that Chizuru had developed feelings for Kazuya. However, she knows from experience how the boy is. Even though he gets rejected, he will still believe as if the other person loves him.

Chizuru listens to Mami (Image via TMS Entertainment)

That's why Mami wants to save Chizuru from being tossed around. According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, Mami wants to save Chizuru from Kazuya. Meanwhile, Kazuya finds an old photograph of himself with Chizuru and feels he truly loves her. No matter what he does, he cannot get her out of his mind. Yet, suddenly, he remembers Kibe's words from before and realizes he must act quickly.

He tiptoes to Chizuru's house to check if she is home. At this moment, Chizuru returns to the dorm, surprising Kazuya in the process. Kazuya wants to say something to Chizuru but is interrupted by Ruka's phone call. Eventually, he picks up the phone and asks Ruka what's wrong. Ruka shouts at Kazuya, asking him what led him to respond so late.

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Apparently, she cannot concentrate on her studies ever since Kazuya asked her to break up with him. She asks Kazuya whether he is planning to confess his feelings to Chizuru. Ruka finds out that Kazuya and Chizuru "crossed paths" a while ago and decides to meet him soon.

She snaps at him and asks him to stay put in his room. When Kazuya asks why she is coming over, Ruka says she wants to monitor him. On the other hand, he sees Chizuru heading outside. After a while, Ruka arrives at Kazuya's dorm and asks how many days she can stay with him.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5: The invitation to the Hawaiian resort, Ruka and Chizuru's conversation

Chizuru swings a baseball bat (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, Chizuru Ichinose sweats it out by playing baseball. While practicing her swings, she deeply thinks about her conversation with Mami a while ago. Chizuru is convinced that Mami wants to expose everything, though she doesn't know how she will do it. At the same time, she knows that she cannot stop Mami if she decides to expose the truth.

That said, she cannot understand Mami's intentions, who has zero interest in taking back Kazuya. At this moment, she remembers Kazuya saying that he wants her (Chizuru) to be "happy." Chizuru is puzzled by such complex emotions that she doesn't know what to do. She wonders whether Mami is waiting for her to react or for her moment to strike. At any rate, she realizes that she needs to act.

Ruka arrives at Kazuya's dorm (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following this, the narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 focuses on Ruka, who wants to spend a long night with Kazuya at his apartment. Although Kazuya sternly declines, Ruka gets mad at him and explains how much she loves him. In addition, she wants to look out for Chizuru, in case Kazuya tries to confess his feelings to the girl.

Even though Kazuya says that his heart belongs to Chizuru, Ruka doesn't listen; she barges into his house to spend the night with him. Meanwhile, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, Kazuya can't understand how he should handle the situation. He firmly tells Ruka that she can't stay the night at his place, as they have broken up.

Kazuya and Ruka in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Ruka reminds Kazuya about the consequences of dating Chizuru, his rental girlfriend. When she realizes that Kazuya won't listen to her, she begins to throw tantrums. Eventually, in an attempt to persuade him, she gets on top of him and kisses him on the lips. Just then, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, the doorbell rings.

Kazuya rushes to the door and finds Chizuru with Grandma Nagomi. Seeing Ruka with Kazuya, both Chizuru and Nagomi appear confused. Nagomi asks Kazuya why he is alone with Ruka. When Kazuya is confused about what he should say, Chizuru steps in and says that she was eventually going to join them to play cards at night.

Nagomi and others at the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interestingly, Grandma Nagomi believes Chizuru's words. Following this, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, Grandma Nagomi explains why she has come in the first place. She brings out a leaflet and mentions that she wants to book a two-night stay at a Hawaiian spa and resort. Since the Kinoshita family goes there every year, she invites Chizuru to join them.

Interestingly, Kazuya is unaware of such a tradition. At this moment, his grandmother tells him in secret that she intends to help Chizuru deal with her grief, which is why she has planned the vacation. That said, Kazuya worries about how he can take out a rental girlfriend for three days. On the other hand, Nagomi invites Ruka, who immediately accepts it.

Chizuru and Ruka (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5, Ruka thinks it will be better to watch over Kazuya and Chizuru on the trip. Just then, she asks Chizuru whether she won't be free during that time. With everything settled, Nagomi looks forward to the vacation. Chizuru goes to say something to Nagomi but changes her mind. Meanwhile, Grandma Nagomi makes the reservations and leaves.

After she leaves, Ruka interrogates Chizuru about why she didn't decline Grandma Nagomi's request. She also explains that she has escalated her relationship with Kazuya. As such, she thinks there's no need for Chizuru to get in between them. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 ends with Chizuru overwhelmed with complex emotions.

