Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10 pm JST on d Anime Store and DMM TV, as per the official platforms. International fans can watch the episode early on Crunchyroll. After the advance streaming, the episode will be broadcast on TBS, MBS, BS-TBS, and other Japanese networks on August 2, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

Ad

The previous episode explored Kazuya's complex emotions, as he wanted to end his relationship with Ruka and focus on Chizuru, the person he truly loved. However, he couldn't find the proper time and space to confess his feelings.

On the other hand, Mami finally met Chizuru and invited her to a donut shop. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 exact release date and time for every region

Mami, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10 pm JST, prior to its television broadcast on August 2, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. However, due to the differences in simulcast timings, the episode will be available 30 minutes late on global streaming services.

Ad

Trending

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 release date and time, as per the international release schedule, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 29, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5?

Grandma Nagomi, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interested viewers can catch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 early on d Anime Store and DMM TV services in Japan. Afterward, the episode will air on Japanese channels, such as MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS.

Ad

Moreover, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 will be available worldwide (excluding Japan, China, and Korea) on Crunchyroll as part of the platform's Summer 2025 anime lineup.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 recap

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode kicks off with Kazuya trying to break up with Ruka since he loves Chizuru. While Ruka knows about Kazuya's actual feelings for Chizuru, she still doesn't want to give up easily. When she senses that Kazuya might try to confess his feelings to Chizuru, she reminds him about the terms and conditions of the rental contract.

Ad

However, Kazuya still wants to convey his feelings to Chizuru, no matter what. He meets Chizuru outside the dorm. Seeing Kazuya's face, Chizuru says she has something urgent to do, and rushes inside her room. The next day, Kazuya is outside Chizuru's room when she opens the door and states that she has something urgent to discuss.

Chizuru, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Apparently, Mami knows about the fact that they are still in a rental relationship. Kazuya wonders what he must do. He thinks confessing to Chizuru might solve everything, but realizes that it's not the correct time. The next day, he asks Kibe whether Mami has asked any questions about Chizuru to Nagomi.

Ad

Kibe says she hasn't. Furthermore, based on a few texts they exchanged, Kibe is convinced that Mami only wants to pursue a job. As Kazuya talks to Kibe, he realizes that he can share the truth with him. However, he hesitates and ends up not being able to say what he truly intended to.

Chizuru and Mami (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interestingly, Kibe suspects that it probably has to do with Chizuru and Kazuya lying to Grandma Nagomi about something. At this moment, Kibe tells Kazuya that every morning, Nagomi visits her husband's grave and prays for her grandson's well-being. He feels one should be honest with the person who wishes them happiness more than anyone else.

Ad

Kazuya's eyes sparkle when Kazuya says this. Elsewhere, Chizuru bumps into Mami in the university's hallway. Mami looks at Chizuru's rental girlfriend profile and says she hasn't told anything to Nagomi. The episode ends with Mami inviting Chizuru to a donut shop.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview clip revealed at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 is titled Promised Time and Girlfriend. The episode will focus on Mami and Chizuru's conversation at the donut shop.

Ad

It remains to be seen how Mami presses Chizuru about her rental relationship with Kazuya, and what she intends to do. Additionally, the episode will show Ruka trying to make a move on Kazuya, who hasn't been responding to her.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More