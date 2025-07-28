Gachiakuta episode 4: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official platforms. Afterward, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and other digital platforms, with subs in multiple languages.

Ad

In the previous episode, Enjin gave Rudo a crash course on the Trash Beasts and their origin. The episode also saw Rudo decide to join the Cleaners, as long as he could find a way to return to the Sphere. Additionally, he met Zanka and Riyo under unusual circumstances. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Gachiakuta episode 4.

Gachiakuta episode 4 release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 4 will be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the simulcast differences, the episode will be streamed internationally 30 minutes later at 8 am PT.

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta episode 4 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 4, 2025 12 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 4?

Enjin, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the television broadcast of Gachiakuta episode 4 on the Agaru Anime block of CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated channels. The episode will also air on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and streaming services, such as d Anime Store, Lemino, Netflix Japan, and others.

Ad

Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 4 in North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia in select Asian regions.

Gachiakuta episode 3 recap

Alice, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The episode commenced with Enjin informing Zanka via a communication device about Rudo and how he is a "prodigy." Meanwhile, Rudo overheard Enjin's conversation while being treated by a doctor. He reminded Enjin that he never agreed to join the Cleaners. At that moment, the doctor snapped at Rudo and told him that he would have died if Enjin hadn't brought him in time.

Ad

After leaving the treatment facility, Rudo thanked Enjin for paying for the doctor's fees. That said, he didn't want to be involved with the Cleaners business, as he only wanted information. Following that, Enjin reminded Rudo that the Ground wasn't so kind.

Rudo and Enjin (Image via Bones Film)

Whilst eating at a burger joint, the blonde-haired Cleaner told Rudo about the Trash Beast's origin, including how they formed from the accumulated emotions in the Ground. Since those Trash Beasts are formed from thoughts, normal weapons don't work on them. Only the objects, like Rudo's gloves, that have been wholeheartedly taken care of for many years, could be used to fight those beings.

Ad

It's because a thought or a soul dwelt on those objects. Enjin called these objects the Vital Instruments. Moreover, the episode revealed that only a few could draw power from the Vital Instruments, making the Cleaners rare. That's why the Cleaners are on the lookout for new scouts.

Rudo and the cat (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo said that he would only join the Cleaners if Enjin told him about a way to return to the Sphere. While Enjin didn't know about it, he suspected his boss might be aware. Afterward, Rudo met Zanka while trying to catch a cat that snatched his purse full of money. Rudo had unknowingly picked up Zanka's Vital Instrument, a staff, to catch the cat.

Ad

After an initial hostile situation, Zanka eventually figured out the truth and apologized. He said he heard about Rudo from Enjin. Zanka then asked Rudo why he wanted to join the Cleaners. Suddenly, Rudo remembered Regto telling him that he should fix his sour face by smiling a little. Thus, Rudo responded to Zanka's question with a strained & creepy smile.

Rudo's smile (Image via Bones Film)

Seeing Rudo's smile irked Zanka, who thought the boy was mocking him. At that moment, Rudo tried to smile once again, but with a closed mouth. It irked Zanka even more, and he was convinced Rudo was definitely mocking him. At that moment, a fight began between the duo.

Ad

Rudo transformed a plunger into a weapon. It didn't take long for Zanka to realize the object Rudo was holding, and he began to run for his life. However, Rudo unknowingly splashed turd on Zanka's clothes. Eventually, they ran to Enjin, who burst into hysterical laughter after finding out about their "flying poo" battle.

At Enjin's vehicle, Rudo also met Riyo, who began playing with his hair. The episode ended with Enjin and others taking Rudo to the Cleaners Headquarters.

Ad

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 4? (speculative)

Riyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 4 will continue the adaptation from chapter 7 of Kei Urana's dark fantasy manga. As such, the episode will show Rudo meeting the other Cleaners, including the receptionist, Semiu.

Ad

Additionally, Gachiakuta episode 4 may show Rudo tag along with the Cleaners on a mission to observe how they deal with the Trash Beasts. Overall, the episode will have plenty of action and humorous moments.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More