Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 is set to be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST on DMM TV and d Anime Store, as per the anime's official platforms. Subsequently, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll in global regions. After its advance streaming, the episode will air on BS-TBS, MBS, and TBS on August 23, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

In the previous episode, Kazuya was worried about Mami's presence on the trip. He wondered what sort of motive she had for joining them. Additionally, the episode saw Kazuya try to confess his feelings to Chizuru. However, Chizuru hurriedly cut him off and went to the washroom. On the other hand, the episode saw Chizuru and Ruka enjoy the water park.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 release date and time for every region

Chizuru, Kazuya, and Nagomi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST, ahead of its TV broadcast on August 23, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. However, the episode will be available on global streaming services 30 minutes after its early release in Japan.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones and global release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 19, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8?

Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 will be streamed in advance on d Anime Store and DMM TV.

Following its early release, the episode will be broadcast on TBS, MBS, and BS-TBS networks. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode in global regions, excluding Japan, China, and Korea.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 recap

Nagomi and Mami (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode kicks off with Kazuya and Chizuru reacting to Mami's presence at the spa resort's waiting lounge. Kazuya wonders whether Mami is staying at the same hotel as them. Eventually, his grandmother, Nagomi, reveals that she has invited Mami to join them on the trip.

With that, Kazuya and Chizuru suspect that Mami must have an ulterior motive. However, Kazuya realizes that Mami hasn't yet told his grandmother about Chizuru's rental occupation, considering she hasn't brought it up. Later, in the episode, Nagomi hands a room key to Kazuya and Chizuru, urging them to share the room.

Kazuya and his grandmother, Nagomi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kazuya thinks it's the perfect chance for him to confess. As such, he takes the key, much to Chizuru's shock. Afterward, Kazuya sets up the perfect environment to convey his feelings. He even brings up the conversation they had at the Italian restaurant. However, Chizuru cuts him off abruptly and heads to the washroom.

She covers her face in embarrassment, thinking why Kazuya would bring it up now. Meanwhile, Ruka is worried about leaving Kazuya and Chizuru alone. As such, she hurriedly heads to their room and invites them to join her at the water park.

Kazuya and Chizuru, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With that, the episode focuses on Chizuru and Ruka enjoying the water park in swimsuits. Seeing Chizuru in a light blue swimsuit captivates Kazuya, prompting him to daydream about her. The episode ends with Chizuru and Kazuya about to try out a waterslide ride.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8?

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview video shown at the end of the latest installment, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 8 is titled Strings and Girlfriend. As such, the episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 195 of Reiji Miyajima's manga.

The episode will show Kazuya and Chizuru enjoying the double waterslide, as suggested by Kibe. However, on doing so, Chizuru's bikini strap loosens. Eventually, she loses her undergarment, prompting Kazuya to take action.

