Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7: Chizuru and Ruka bring the heat at the water park

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7, titled Hawaiians and Girlfriend, was released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The episode saw Kazuya and Chizuru share a room at the resort on Nagomi's suggestion. Kazuya was about to confess his feelings when Chizuru abruptly cut him off in the middle and went to the washroom.

Additionally, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 focused on Chizuru and Ruka in swimsuits, grabbing the attention of everyone. Undoubtedly, the episode injected the summer vibe into the series and showcased wholesome moments among the main characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7: Kazuya and Chizuru receive their room key from Nagomi after meeting Mami

Kazuya and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up from the previous installment, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 opens with Kazuya and Chizuru's surprised reactions as they see Mami at the spa resort's waiting lounge. Several questions pop up in Kazuya's head, and he begins to wonder if Mami is staying at the same hotel as them.

According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7, Kazuya's grandmother knew that Mami had travel plans in Fukushima. That's why she invited her along with others. Furthermore, she is aware of the fact that a big group entails heavy discounts. Meanwhile, Kazuya wonders if it's a miraculous coincidence.

Mami, as seen with Nagomi and others (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At the same time, he cannot brush off the possibility that it has been Mami's plan all along. Interestingly, Chizuru feels the same, as she sternly looks at Kazuya. After this, Nagomi introduces Ruka to Mami, who says that she has already met her once. Grandmother Nagomi is surprised by such coincidences, one after the other.

Following this, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 shows Mami staring blankly at Chizuru, who remembers their previous conversation at the donut shop. Shortly after, Kazuya asks his grandmother why she has told Mami about Chizuru. However, Nagomi says that it was Mami who approached her first about Chizuru.

She mentions that Mami already knows everything about Chizuru, and there's nothing left to hide. With that, Kazuya discovers that Mami is also aware of the crowdfunding and the movie. Yet, something bogs Kazuya's mind; she realizes that his grandmother hasn't mentioned that Chizuru is a rental girlfriend. He doesn't understand Mami's intentions.

Nagomi gives the key to Kazuya and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, he wants to find out more about her aims. Most importantly, Kazuya thinks that if the truth is about to be exposed, he should be the one to do it. With that, Kazuya thinks he must confess his feelings to Chizuru. At worst, he will tell everyone the truth. Yet, he doesn't know how to confess in the first place.

Meanwhile, Ruka is approached by Kuri, who wants to say something to her. On the other hand, Nagomi receives the room keys from the receptionist. Interestingly, one of the rooms has been marked for one man and one woman. Nagomi has a devilish grin, as she knows exactly whom to give the key to.

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

She approaches Kazuya and Chizuru and gives them the key. Although Kazuya objects at first, he realizes that sharing the same room will give him ample time to confess. With that, he accepts the key, much to Chizuru's astonishment. Elsewhere, Kuri strikes up a conversation with Ruka and asks if she is still into the rental stuff.

Ruka replies that she quit the job months ago. Kuri thinks for a while and then leaves. Meanwhile, the group enters a luxurious room, ornate with posh furniture and modern etiquette. Ruka wonders if the suite will have enough space for them all. However, she discovers that it's only for the three Kinoshitas. Others will have separate rooms, including one reserved for Kazuya and Chizuru.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7: Chizuru and Ruka in swimsuits

Kazuya is about to confess his feelings to Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7, Chizuru gets mad at Kazuya for getting the keys from his grandmother, as sharing the same room is a direct violation of her job's rules. As they enter the room, Kazuya becomes determined to confess his feelings. He brings up the conversation they had at the restaurant.

However, Chizuru cuts him off and says she needs to use the washroom. The moment she walks into the washroom, Chizuru covers her face with her hands and wonders why Kazuya brought it up now. Meanwhile, Kazuya throws tantrums, as he couldn't confess despite setting up the perfect vibe.

At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7, Ruka barges in and asks them to join the group at the water park. Kazuya realizes that Ruka doesn't even want to let him and Chizuru spend a single moment alone. That's why she immediately suggested going to the water park, while others were looking to rest for a while.

Kazuya and Chizuru at the water park (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Kazuya still thinks about why Chizuru suddenly went to the washroom when he was about to say that he loves her. He suspects that Chizuru may already know what he is about to say. Yet, Kazuya remains hopeful that he can tell her his true feelings eventually. Following this, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 focuses on Kibe, who recalls seeing Chizuru and Mami.

He thinks they will keep it peaceful as Kazuya's girlfriend (Chizuru) and ex-girlfriend (Mami). Meanwhile, Kibe asks Kazuya once again whether he is thinking about splitting up with Chizuru. While Kazuya says he won't, Kibe doesn't buy it. He feels that something about his face doesn't show confidence.

Following this, Kibe mentions that Kazuya's grandmother, Nagomi, once asked him if she could do anything to cheer up Chizuru when her grandmother passed away. Nagomi was extremely down about it for a while. Therefore, he thinks it's fine if Kazuya isn't thinking about breaking up with Chizuru. He just doesn't want the trip to get messed up because Nagomi was looking forward to it.

Chizuru tries a floater (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With that, Kazuya gets renewed courage that he must confess the truth for his grandmother's sake. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7, Kazuya sees Ruka and Chizuru in swimsuits. Ruka and Chizuru's appearance heats up the atmosphere for Kazuya and others. Suddenly, Ruka approaches Kazuya, which makes him embarrassed.

Meanwhile, the swimsuit and the water park inject a summer vibe into everyone, as Kazuya and his friends are ready to enjoy the water park. Kazuya looks at Chizuru and thinks she is pretty, with her tied-up hair and light blue swimsuit. Afterward, the group plays at the water park and tries certain rides.

When Kazuya sees his grandmother, he realizes that he doesn't have to worry about Mami for a while. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 ends with Chizuru trying one of the floaters at the water park.

Conclusion

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 was a wholesome exposition, bringing to life the iconic moments from Reiji Miyajima's manga. The episode captured Kazuya and Chizuru's tension and highlighted fanservice moments, featuring Chizuru and Ruka.

