I'm sorry Rent-A-Girlfriend fans, I can't defend Ruka anymore after the latest episode

As anime fans must be well aware, Rent-A-Girlfriend is often perceived as the laughing stock of the animanga industry due to its slow plot progression. Unfortunately, the anime's latest episode did not do the series any favors with the story surrounding Ruka Sarashina, as even long-term fans decided to finally give up on the series.

As fans must remember, Ruka was in love with Kazuya Kinoshita and was dating him on a trial basis. She knew Kazuya was in love with Chizuru, yet she persistently kept dating him, hoping to win his love one day. However, when Kazuya finally decided to break up with her for good, her retaliation was indefensible, causing the plot to extend even more.

Ruka Sarashina displays obsessive behavior in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5

As fans must remember, the anime's previous episode saw Kazuya Kinoshita finally deciding to break up with Ruka to ask Chizuru out for real. However, Ruka refused to break up with him. While one can think that her refusal to break up was cute and attribute it to her love for Kazuya, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 saw her take some drastic actions.

After Kazuya expressed his desire to break up with her, Ruka Sarashina began calling Kazuya five times more daily, all while keeping count of the number of rings it took before Kazuya would pick up her call.

Unfortunately, her obsession did not stop, as she kept tabs on Kazuya's actions and tried to control what he was doing even on his day off. However, when she realized she could not control him with phone calls, she packed her bag and went to Kazuya's place, barging into his home without permission.

While in his home, Ruka Sarashina further tried to manipulate Kazuya to choose her by stating that asking Chizuru out for real was practically useless due to her contract. However, when she realized that the logic did not work on Kazuya, she forcibly kissed him to express her love.

Later, when Nagomi Kinoshita visited Kazuya's home to invite him and Chizuru for a trip, as expected, Kazuya and Chizuru wanted to reject the proposal. However, when Nagomi also invited Ruka, she took over their decision-making by lying to Kazuya's grandmother about their schedules. With that, Ruka effectively confirmed the trip.

While her actions until now were far from justified, given her agreement with Kazuya, none of them were outrageous. In comparison, what Ruka did at the end of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 5 was unforgivable.

After everyone parted their ways, Ruka Sarashina barged into Chizuru's home to confront her. Seeing how Chizuru could have refused to participate in the trip, yet decided to join, Ruka was convinced that there was a chance that she could agree to go out with Kazuya.

Hence, Ruka Sarashina decided to lie to Chizuru about her relationship with Kazuya. While Chizuru believed that Kazuya was into her, Ruka lied to her that she had already been intimate with him. This development effectively left Chizuru doubtful about Kazuya's feelings for her, further extending the anime's plot for practically no reason.

