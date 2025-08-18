Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7: Kanaguri directs a movie, as Akira Akao shines in the JCC entrance test

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, titled Kanaguri, was released on Monday, August 18, 2025. The episode marked the debut of Kanaguri, the order member, who was also a movie director. Packed with action, the episode displayed the JCC candidates facing an unforeseen test due to Kanaguri's whims.

Ad

Moreover, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 focused on Akira Akao, who managed to find a way to clear the initial test. Sakamoto was also pleased with Akira's presence of mind, which helped them get over the line. Overall, TMS Entertainment has done a great job at capturing the intense moments from Yuto Suzuki's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7: Shin and Mafuyu confront Kanaguri

Shin, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up from the previous episode, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 opens with a flashback scene, where Shin Asakura urges Sakamoto not to help him during the transfer exam, as he wants to test his abilities without depending on him. After this, the narrative returns to the present and focuses on Shin and Mafuyu's battle.

Ad

Trending

Shin keeps evading Mafuyu's attacks by reading his movements early. Eventually, he holds him at gunpoint and orders him to hand over the bullets. Mafuyu says he should kill him fast, but Shin Asakura says he doesn't kill kids. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, Mafuyu is only 14 years old.

Shin Asakura discovers that Mafuyu wants to join the JCC and make connections so that he can become an Order member. However, Shin informs him that connections won't let him into the Order, but only raw abilities will. With that, he gives him a bullet so that he can pass the initial test.

Ad

Sakamoto and Akira (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, Akira Akao struggles with her gun when Taro Sakamoto shows her the correct way of using it. She mentions that she learned how to deal with guns from a relative. Meanwhile, a test admin hears the noise of a gun and thinks they must be good.

Ad

The admin brutally cuts down a few applicants and faces Sakamoto and Akira. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, the test admin is none other than Kanaguri, one of the Order members. who also happens to be a movie director. Kanaguri is glad to have applied as a JCC test admin, as he can score some great footage.

Meanwhile, an announcement reveals that 297 out of 360 participants have been eliminated. The announcer further states that the plane will reach the destination in approximately 30 minutes. Meanwhile, at the cockpit, the co-pilot asks the Captain about what he thinks of the year's test. The Captain states that he has never seen so many test admins being taken out. Yet, he also mentions that it's hardly their concern.

Ad

Mafuyu, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, Mafuyu Seba follows Shin and asks him why he is taking the transfer exam. Shin replies that it's none of his concern. At this moment, Kanaguri appears behind them and remarks that they have "excellent expressions." Shin looks at the test admin and identifies him as Kanaguri, the movie director.

Ad

When Mafuyu doesn't understand what he is talking about, Shin begins to explain how big-shot of a person Kanaguri is. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, Kanaguri is known as the pioneer of assassin films. However, Mafuyu is least bothered about such stuff and wonders why a big director like him is on the plane.

Kanaguri states that he is shooting a film, and as it happens, he had some business with the transfer exam. He even offers Mafuyu to be in his movie. However, Mafuyu shrugs it off, calling it a "drag." Rather than long and monotonous films, Mafuyu prefers watching short videos.

Ad

Kanaguri, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kanaguri becomes infuriated, as he hates hearing insulting remarks about movies. He exudes a murderous aura and charges at Mafuyu. Shin quickly gets in front of Mafuyu and tries to detect Kanaguri's next movement using his foresight ability. Yet, Kanaguri moves slightly differently from his predetermined movements, which leaves Shin confused.

Ad

At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, Taro Sakamoto appears at the scene and fires a bullet in Kanaguri's direction to prevent him from killing Shin and Mafuyu.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7: Kanaguri's actions force the candidates to go through a second round

Akira and Kanaguri (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kanaguri appears surprised to see Taro Sakamoto and Akira. He stares at them and states that he has found his ideal protagonist, and it's none other than Akira. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 then focuses on Kanaguri's confrontation with Taro Sakamoto and Akira. The Order member wants to make his film rich with an extra flavor. He feels that movies are all about seizing the moment.

Ad

With that, he accidentally shoots the pilot, which momentarily tilts the plane. However, Kanaguri still feels something is amiss. Therefore, he causes a massive explosion inside the plane, which causes the survivors to fall. Usami, one of the head test admins, opens up his parachute and wonders who might be responsible for the chaos this time.

The fall (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Another test admin remarks that he was against hiring Kanaguri. At any rate, Ms. Atou thinks that they should just consider this as part two of the test. With that, Usami announces that the candidates must land safely with at least one bullet. Meanwhile, many candidates appear clueless, while the rest seem assured.

Ad

Although they don't have a parachute, they want to figure out a way to survive the fall. Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, Taro Sakamoto exhales a large amount of air to reach Kanaguri, who is above him. He manages to land a hit on Kanaguri and retrieves the bullets he stole from them. Meanwhile, they still wonder how they can land safely.

At this moment, Taro Sakamoto gets an idea. He suggests using the apron or the clothes in general as a parachute to slow down the fall. Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, Akira Akao wonders how she can be of help. At this moment, she asks everyone to take off their clothes.

Ad

Akira knits the clothes together (Image via Bones Film)

They do that on her suggestion, and she deftly knits the clothes into a large parachute mid-air. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 then shows Sakamoto and others landing safely in the water. Taro Sakamoto saves Akira from drowning and brings her to the shore.

Ad

He then gives her one of the bullets and says she has truly earned it. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 ends with Akira Akao happily taking the bullet from Taro Sakamoto and clearing part two of the test.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 was primarily focused on the movie director and the Order member, Kanaguri. The episode revealed Kanaguri's unique personality, driven by an obsession with movies.

Furthermore, the episode showcased the JCC candidates' presence of mind, as Akira Akao thought of knitting the clothes mid-air. Overall, the episode had plenty of action and comedic moments.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More