Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 pm JST on d Anime Store and DMM TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll with multiple subtitles. Afterward, the episode will be broadcast on MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS channels on July 19, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

Ad

In the previous episode, Chizuru accepted Kazuya's invitation to go on a lunch date with him. At the restaurant, Chizuru drank a glass of wine and asked Kazuya whether he loved her. Chizuru's question utterly perplexed Kazuya, as he didn't know how to respond.

On the other hand, the episode marked the debut of Mami in season 4. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3.

Ad

Trending

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 exact release date and time for every region

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 pm JST, prior to its broadcast on July 19, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. Yet, because of the varying time zones, the episode will be available 30 minutes later on streaming platforms in global regions.

Ad

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 release date and time, as per the anime's global release schedule, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can enjoy the advanced streaming of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 on DMM TV and d Anime Store services. Afterward, the episode will air on local Japanese channels, like MBS, BS-TBS, and TBS networks.

Ad

Furthermore, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, except in regions such as Japan, Korea, and China.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 recap

Kazuya, as seen regretting asking Chizuru out for lunch (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode kicks off with Kazuya overthinking and regretting his decision to ask Chizuru out on a lunch date. Surprisingly, Chizuru accepts his invitation, and the duo heads to a local restaurant. Kazuya is slightly shocked to see that Chizuru enjoys local eateries when she can easily afford expensive restaurants. Meanwhile, Chizuru orders a glass of wine.

Ad

After an hour, she becomes slightly drunk and asks Kazuya about what is written on his t-shirt. Chizuru heartily laughs when she finds out that Kazuya is wearing a t-shirt with "Fish" written in Italian. Then, out of the blue, she asks Kazuya whether he has feelings for her.

Chizuru remembers Kazuya telling her about his ideal girlfriend during the fireworks on their previous rental date. She wants to know if that girl was her. Yet, before Kazuya can respond, a waitress interrupts them to give Chizuru the food she had ordered. Chizuru then apologizes to Kazuya for asking such a question.

Ad

Kazuya and Chizuru in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While returning from the restaurant, Kazuya realizes how close he was to confessing his feelings. Moreover, he asks the girl whether she ever told her grandmother about their actual relationship before her death. Chizuru says she didn't. That's why she doesn't want to tell Kazuya's grandmother the same, in case she hates her.

Ad

While walking up the stairs, Chizuru mentions that since she and Kazuya are back to normal, she won't stop until the boy finds a real girlfriend who will care about him. At this moment, Kazuya tries to confess his feelings to Chizuru. Yet, before he can do that, Kibe shows up in a car.

Kazuya then heads to a bar with Kibe and others, while Chizuru buries her face on her bed and wonders about what Kazuya was about to say. At the bar, Kazuya cries about missing the golden opportunity to confess. Meanwhile, he finds out from Kibe that his grandmother, Nagomi, and his ex-girlfriend, Mami, have been meeting each other on business grounds.

Ad

Kazuya and Mami, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Apparently, Nagomi was looking for an advisor for her liquor business. Mami came by and offered an interesting solution for boosted sales. The next day, at the university, Kazuya bumps into Mami, who confirms her acquaintance with Nagomi. Kazuya appears slightly troubled by such a development.

Ad

After Mami leaves the premises, Kazuya notices Chizuru, who is still thinking about the previous day's incident. The episode ends with Mami, Kazuya, and Chizuru deeply engrossed in their respective thoughts.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3?

Chizuru, as seen in the preview clip (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview shown at the end of the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 is titled Daikanyama and Girlfriend.

Ad

The episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 176 of Reiji Miyajima's manga and show Umi inviting Chizuru to a party. Chizuru will ask Kazuya if he would like to go with her. Undoubtedly, Kazuya will accept the offer, as evident from the preview.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More