To Be Hero X episode 15 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 15 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official platforms. At the same time, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global for international viewers.

Ad

The previous episode revealed that the scientists at the Glimmer Lab were researching the Fear particles they acquired from the Orphanage incident. Interestingly, DJ Shindig infiltrated the lab to get intel about the "secret" research. The former number one hero used his powers to turn the lab scientists and others into his puppets.

However, Loli arrived at the scene, wearing a new battlesuit. She thoroughly defeated DJ Shindig and later received her father's acknowledgement. Additionally, the episode revealed interesting facts about a power that could tilt the balance between the Trust and Fear. With how the events have unfolded, fans are now looking forward to the release of To Be Hero X episode 15.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 15.

To Be Hero X episode 15 release date and time

Loli, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 15 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:30 am JST.

Ad

Yet, due to the varying time zones, many interested viewers around the globe can stream To Be Hero X episode 15 on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

To Be Hero X episode 15 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 10 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 15?

Nuonuo, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime and donghua lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 15 on Fuji Television and other local channels. The episode will also be available on digital streaming sites like U-NEXT and d Anime Store.

Ad

Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X episode 15 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and India. Additionally, the episode will be streamed on Bilibili Global in selected regions.

To Be Hero X episode 14 recap

The mysterious stalker (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode kicked off with a scene in a dimly lit room, where Nuonuo's stalker was investigating something related to the girl. He was slightly emotional as he looked at Nuonuo's pictures. He called her once, but the voice on the other side shut him up and cut the phone call. Meanwhile, at the Glimmer Lab, DJ Shindig started causing chaos.

Ad

According to the episode, DJ Shindig could manipulate his targets using his party tunes. Anyone who approached the hero began to dance uncontrollably and followed his instructions. With such manipulative powers, the DJ had the scientists destroy various gadgets in the lab. Apparently, he was searching for something.

Elsewhere, the CEOs of every Hero Agency were summoned for an urgent meeting. On the way to the meeting room, Mr. Rock from MG met FOMO's CEO, Zac. The former asked the other CEO about DJ Shindig's contract severance. Zac explained that the hero belonged to the past era, while the agency was thinking beyond the likes of him.

Ad

Zac and Mr. Rock (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following that, they discussed different ideals concerning the concept of hero. Rock believed they should have an iron-clad grip over the heroes, while Zac wanted to give everyone a fair shot. Meanwhile, at the meeting, Loli's father, Professor Luo, revealed the latest findings from the incident at the Orphanage.

Ad

According to Luo, the Glimmer Lab had discovered a new substance called Fear. They have stored the samples and conducted research for a year. Meanwhile, DJ Shindig continued pressing on with his manipulative powers. Eventually, he discovered the lab room, where the Fear substances were kept.

At that moment, Nuonuo appeared at the scene in a drunken state. Unable to think straight due to the effects of alcohol, Nuonuo mocked DJ Shindig's appearance and called him a Disco Ball. DJ Shindig was infuriated by such remarks and was about to punch her. Just then, Loli appeared with a new battlesuit.

Ad

Loli vs. DJ Shindig (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

She exercised her powers against DJ Shindig, who couldn't fathom why his manipulative abilities didn't work on Loli. Elsewhere, security personnel interrupted the meeting and informed everyone about the attack on Glimmer's Lab. One of the higher-ups from the Commission asked the Agency CEOs to send heroes immediately.

Ad

Mr. Rock called Ghostblade, but the hero was already on a call with someone. Zac then questioned Rock's "Iron-clad" grip. Meanwhile, DJ Shindig strengthened his physical abilities using his powers on himself. Loli struggled against the hero, who gradually pushed her into a corner. At that moment, Nuonuo came to her senses and loaded a new weapon, a baseball bat, into Loli's armory.

Loli smashed DJ Shindig into the Fear particle containers. Suddenly, the former number one hero experienced immense alteration and pain in his body. At that moment, Professor Luo arrived at the scene with reinforcements from the Commission.

Ad

Ghostblade and Nuonuo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Ghostblade had also come to the scene for the "clean-up job." Meanwhile, Professor Luo implored his daughter not to meddle in hero affairs. However, Nuonuo stood up for her and explained how she saved her and her colleagues. Eventually, Luo understood her daughter's potential.

Ad

On the other hand, he also saw that Loli was holding a Fear particle in her hands, without it affecting her. Afterward, the episode saw Professor Luo talking to the Commission heads regarding the discovery of a new material capable of suppressing Fear.

Professor Luo in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He explained that he gathered the material from the wreckage of an alien spaceship many years ago. He surmised the material defied the laws and the energy of the world.

Ad

Elsewhere, at the Glimmer Lab, a mysterious figure approached DJ Shindig, who was reeling from pain. Apparently, the figure had DJ Shindig undergo the mission. When the hero asked the person for another chance, he said he had the perfect solution for him. The episode ended with the Commission granting Professor Luo permission to survey the spaceship's wreckage site.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 15?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview clip from the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 15 will begin the Ghostblade Arc. The preview clip highlights Ghostblade's childhood and his obsession with quiet and loneliness.

Even though he has lived his life with many relatives, he prefers to sit alone and not mingle with anyone. Additionally, the preview clip for To Be Hero X episode 15 teases Ghostblade's meeting with Mr. Shand.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More