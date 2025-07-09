There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 release date and time, where to watch and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 is set for release on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 01:00 am JST. The episode will be dropping on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before a global release.

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, which is being released by Seven Seas. Meanwhile, the manga is also being dubbed in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 release date and time

Renako and Mai (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 has been scheduled for release on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 01:00 am JST. Depending on where viewers are located across the globe, the episode will either air at different points on Sunday, July 13, 2025, or towards the early hours of the following day, Monday, July 14, 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Sunday July 13, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday July 13, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Monday July 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Monday July 14, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Monday July 14, 2025

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2

Renako and Mai (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 will first release in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

For international viewers, the episode can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times and Lemino. There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 brief recap

Ajisai, Mai, Satsuki, Kaho and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

The episode began with a brief scene of Mai Ouzuka confessing her love for protagonist Renako Amaori. Throwback to a day prior, Renako was in class during lunch break, sitting with Mai, Ajisai Sena, Satsuki Koto and Kaho Koyanagi. The pink-haired felt dizzy with how quickly the girls were discussing topics.

Turning red, she ran out of the classroom faking something she had forgotten and went straight to the rooftop. The episode then featured a flashback of Renako's journey here - wanting to reinvent herself for high school, she underwent a considerable physical change (hair, makeup, etc.) and tried to be more social.

Back to the present, Mai arrived at the rooftop concerned for Renako. Misreading her standing at the railing for wanting to jump, Mai rushed to her safety and both girls fell off the rooftop anyway and landed in a tree below. Here, Renako explained how she got overwhelmed and apologised for it,

Mai and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

She received Mai's understanding and the blonde's truth as well - while she put up the appearance of the model highschooler Mai Ouzuka, even she found it tough to do so at times. After this, there was a transition to the opening scene - Renako confused at the confession and Mai gently making a case for them to be lovers.

Thus, a proposition was present - the girls would be lovers on certain days and friends on the others. While Mai pushed for the lovers bit, Renako felt friendship was better, to be decided by Mai's hairstyle. The next day, Mai was a little bolder in her advances and declined invitations by their friend group to go to the pool.

Instead, she invited Renako to a VIP club with a pool. She wasn't going to swim, simply keep her hair open (lovers side pact). The episode ended with Mai closing the gap to Renako's face, but not kissing her yet. Flustered, Renako dashed away but set it within herself to prove to Mai that friendship was the better choice.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 (speculative)

Mai and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

Presently, there are no official teasers/previews showcasing what is in There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2. But given the way episode 1 ended, the next installment will now shift the power dynamics towards Renako a little. As she mentions during the episode, Mai had been keeping her hair open, indicative that they were lovers for that day. Now, for There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2, it is likely that she ties it up for their next meeting and it is Renako's turn to (hilariously) prove that friendship is better. Viewers can also expect There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 2 to feature Renako's interactions with the other girls, like Ajisai, Kaho and so on.

