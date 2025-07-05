Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode can be found on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll. Creepy Nuts composed the opening theme, Mirage.

Ad

The first episode reintroduced the much-loved Nazuna Nanakusa and Ko Yamori. It also brought back familiar faces in Seri, Niko, Hatsuka, Midori and Kabura. The protagonist pair now understand what is needed - to fall in love with each other - for Ko to become a vampire. Call of the Night returned with style, bite and promise.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 has been scheduled to drop on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after it drops on Japan's various television networks.

Ad

Trending

Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different points on Friday, i.e., from the morning up until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Friday July 11, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Friday July 11, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Friday July 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Friday July 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Friday July 11, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Friday July 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday July 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Saturday July 12, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 2

Ko Yamori (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 will first be available in Japan on its various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.

Ad

HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode and will do so shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 brief recap

Hatsuka Suzushiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "The Time's Not For Us", the episode began with a familiar setting - the dreamy, surreal atmosphere of a city bathed in a pink (often times violet) hue. It was sometime during the late night and Niko and Hatsuka had interrupted Nazuna and Ko's gaming session. The reason - to split them up to have talks with each.

Ad

On one side, Niko took Ko to her usual rooftop, with the others vampires Seri, Midori and Kabura were. They wished to hear about the pair's budding romance over drinks. Elsewhere, Hatsuka took Nazuna to talk about the same thing, i.e., how to get Ko attracted to her.

In each case, the other vampires were doing their to understand how things were progressing between Nazuna and Ko. The night concluded with the latter carrying a drunk Nazuna home, whispering that he found her cute. The next night, the pair spoke about what and transpired and ended up going to Tokyo.

Ad

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Their aim here was to watch people in different relationships and learn from. Given how lively the city was, their options were plenty. Some were in proper relationships and exploring the city hand-in-hand, while others had to be more subtle about this part of their lives and the person they were associated with.

Ad

As they observed, Nazuna explained the significance of drinking Ko's blood and what it meant. Soon after, they visited Ueno Zoo and strolled around until they reached the summit. There, a hint of the pair's mutual feelings poured out and the episode ended with how the whole story started - Nazuna sucking Ko's blood.

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 (speculative)

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

No official previews have released showcasing what Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 might bring. However, as per the manga, it is likely that Ko's friends, Akira and Mahiru will also make a return in the next episode. The nightlife has begun once for Nazuna and Ko as they are now clearer about what they want from each other. But it doesn't seem like their journey will be a smooth one, given the future threats that will surface soon. Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 promises to maintain the ongoing surreal theme of the anime and possibly enhance it by fleshing out the story and its characters more.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More