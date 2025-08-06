Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST on DMM TV and d Anime Store, as per the anime's official site. The episode will be available early on Crunchyroll in global countries. Following its advance streaming, the episode will be broadcast on BS-TBS, TBS, MBS, and other channels on August 16, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

The previous episode focused on Kazuya and Chizuru's respective feelings concerning everything that has happened thus far. Chizuru wondered whether Ruka was lying about her relationship with Kazuya, while Kazuya felt that he had to confess his feelings to Chizuru. The episode also saw Kazuya and others head to the Hawaiian Spa at Fukushima.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 release date and time for every region

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As per the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST, prior to its television broadcast on August 16, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. Yet, because of the differences in time zones, the episode will be available 30 minutes later on global streaming platforms.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 release date and time, based on the international release schedule, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, August 12, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the advanced streaming of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 on DMM TV and d Anime Store digital services. Afterward, the episode will air on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks in the country.

Furthermore, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 will be streamed on Crunchyroll worldwide, except in certain regions, such as Japan, China, and Korea.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 6 recap

Kazuya and Chizuru in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode begins with Kazuya realizing that he cannot forever lie to his grandmother Nagomi, who has done a lot for him. He thinks that he should confess his feelings to Chizuru before the trip. However, he discovers that Chizuru is avoiding him for some reason.

Kazuya starts to panic because everything was fine a few days ago. Meanwhile, the episode explores Chizuru's feelings as she wonders about the truth behind Ruka's words. She suspects that Ruka might have lied about the intimacy of her relationship with Kazuya.

At the same time, she thinks that she shouldn't meddle in their affairs anymore, in case Ruka is right. After this, the episode shifts the focus to the day of the trip. Kazuya can't help but marvel at Chizuru, who has appeared in gorgeous attire. Moreover, he notices that Chizuru is behaving normally with his family.

Kuri sees Ruka (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He wonders if Chizuru is no longer angry at him. At this moment, they discover that Nagomi has invited Kibe as well. Shortly after, Kibe appears at the scene with his friend, Kuri, whom he has invited. Kuri's unexpected arrival sends Kazuya, Chizuru, and Ruka into a frenzy since he has had a past with Ruka.

At this moment, Nagomi mentions that Ruka happens to be Chizuru's close friend. Apparently, Kuri doesn't know that Ruka is Kazuya's "trial girlfriend." Later, Kazuya learns from Chizuru that she wants to return the ring that Nagomi entrusted to her. She thinks that she doesn't deserve to hold onto such a prized possession.

Yet, Kazuya urges her to hold onto the ring a bit longer. The episode ends with Kazuya and others arriving at the Hawaiian Spa Resort, where they see Mami at the waiting lounge.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7?

Mami, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview video shared after the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 is titled Hawaiians and Girlfriend. The episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 191 onwards from Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga.

As such, fans can expect the episode to show Kazuya and Chizuru's reactions after seeing Mami. Additionally, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 7 will show Ruka and Chizuru enjoying the pool.

